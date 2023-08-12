A modern home overlooking the Merri River sold at auction for more than $1 million on Saturday, with agents saying a hold on interest rates had boosted buyer confidence.
The four-bedroom home, at 5 Rayner Court in Merrivale, sold for 1.16 million and had a price guide of $1.1 million to $1.2 million.
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said bidding opened at $900,000 and went in $50,000 increments to reach $1 million and then $25,000 bids and a few smaller offers to reach $1.16 million.
Three parties were bidding for the home which sold to an out-of-town couple bidding via phone.
The purchasers are a former Warrnambool couple, living in eastern Victoria, and have plans to return to live at the property.
Mr Torpy said the unique home appealed to both families and couples because of its layout and location. About 40 people attended the auction.
"You've got the river 15 metres from your doorstep so you've got beautiful scenic views and the rail trail at your doorstep," Mr Torpy said.
"It's about six years old. There's not a lot of four-bedroom, big, modern, custom homes that are centrally located with views.
"The local family selling it was over the moon with the result," he said.
A three-bedroom home at 54 Garden Street sold for $530,000 to a first-home buyer from Warrnambool. The under bidder was also a city resident.
Mr Torpy said the triple-fronted brick home was immaculately maintained and had been repainted and refurbished to include new carpets, curtains and blinds, central heating, lighting and ceiling fans.
Meanwhile, a three-bedroom home at 168 Drummond Street, Dennington was passed in at $350,000. It had a price guide of $391,000 to $430,000. The home previously sold in 2019 for $218,000.
A home in the city's north-west at 53 Sommerville Boulevard was also passed in at auction.
The four-bedroom home, located in an estate at the western end of Wollaston Road, had a price guide of $600,000 to $660,000. It previously sold in January 2021 for $500,000.
Ray White Warrnambool sales executive Tessa Stephens said the Sommerville Boulevard auction opened with bid of $540,000 and the property was passed in on an active bid of $605,000.
She said negotiations were ongoing and hoped to sell the property in the coming days.
At the opposite end of Warrnambool, Harris & Wood Real Estate auctioned a four-bedroom home at 5 Dunroe Court, off Gateway Road, in the city's north-east.
The property sold for $690,000 which was within its $650,000 to $690,000 price guide to a local family who live just out of Warrnambool.
Sales agent Josh Bermingham said bidding started at $650,000 and went in $10,000 and $5000 bids to reach $670,000.
"It was passed in and sold in the next 15 minutes for $690,000 which was at the top end of the range," Mr Bermingham said.
Harris & Wood also auctioned a three-bedroom cottage at 105 Botanic Road which sold for $480,000, well above its $430,000 to $450,000 price guide.
Bidding opened at $430,000 and rose $10,000 and $5000 increments, selling to an out-of-town investor originally from Warrnambool.
"There were four or five registered bidders but only two of them got the chance to put their hands up because it went up quite quickly from $440,000 to $470,000 and we sold it to one of the bidders for $480,000," Mr Bermingham said.
The day's auctions were well attended with some properties attracting crowds of between 35 to 50 people.
Harris & Wood sales agent Josh Bermingham said its results showed the Warrnambool market was "still quite strong".
"It seems the interest rate rises being on hold for the second month in a row is putting confidence back into the buying market which is good," Mr Bermingham said.
"Because of the lack of stock levels we're still obtaining great results. There's not a lot on the market at the moment which is resulting in some great sale prices."
Mr Torpy said while two of its four properties auctioned were passed in, each attracted active bidding which showed "comfort and confidence in the market".
"There's still good results to be had and good opportunities for buyers," Mr Torpy said.
He said the hold on interest rate rises gave people "a chance to breathe and see where things are sitting".
"Interest rates were changing on a monthly basis," he said. "It was going up either .25 or .5 per cent, so when you have back-to-back holds of the cash rate it allows people to take a breath and get an initial read in the short term on rates."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.