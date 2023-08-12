The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool agents say interest rate hold has increased confidence despite mixed auction results

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 12 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A three-bedroom home at 54 Garden Street sold at auction for $530,000 on Saturday. Picture by Madeleine McNeil
A three-bedroom home at 54 Garden Street sold at auction for $530,000 on Saturday. Picture by Madeleine McNeil

A modern home overlooking the Merri River sold at auction for more than $1 million on Saturday, with agents saying a hold on interest rates had boosted buyer confidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.