The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Anglicare, South West TAFE, Melbourne hotel donations for vulnerable people

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 14 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Alexander, Louise Serra, Murray Cummins and Anna-Louise Allen with blankets, doonas, pillows and toiletries that will be given to vulnerable people. Picture by Anthony Brady
Nick Alexander, Louise Serra, Murray Cummins and Anna-Louise Allen with blankets, doonas, pillows and toiletries that will be given to vulnerable people. Picture by Anthony Brady

Vulnerable people in the south-west will be kept warmer throughout the colder months thanks to a donation of bedding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.