Vulnerable people in the south-west will be kept warmer throughout the colder months thanks to a donation of bedding.
Doonas, blankets and hotel toiletries from a Frasers Hospitality Australia Melbourne hotel have landed with South West TAFE.
TAFE's head of education partners Anna-Louise Allen said about 180 blankets, doonas and pillows and about 20 to 30 boxes of toiletries would be given to Anglicare.
More bedding will be split between the RSPCA and students will make teddy bears to add to packs.
Anglicare's Louise Serra said the generous donation would help the not-for-profit organisation assist the community.
"Let's hope this inspires other people to think about where their products are going because they can be used by other people so it's a great thing to do," she said.
Former Fraser's Hospitality Australia assistant maintenance manager Murray Cummins said the items were headed for landfill when the Melbourne hotel closed.
"Knowing that it was going to a good cause, it's going to benefit people," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
