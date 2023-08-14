A school football team brimming with talent is eager to put its best foot forward on the state stage.
St Joseph's Primary School will represent Warrnambool at the School Sport Victoria football titles at Port Melbourne on Wednesday.
The Matthew Macmillan-coached side of grade six pupils is one of eight from across the state vying for premiership success.
St Joseph's booked its ticket after a successful run at regional level.
Lenny Buckle, 12, and Ollie Marris, 11, are bullish about their team's chances.
Lenny, who plays club football for Warrnambool, will slot in at half-back while South Warrnambool-aligned Ollie can switch between defence and midfield.
Lenny said having advice from former Warrnambool and Port Fairy midfielder Josh Walters as well as current Blues coach Dan O'Keefe had given the team a confidence boost.
"I reckon we have got a pretty good chance, we have a pretty good team," he said.
"We work well through the middle and we have a few good forwards like Buddy McDonald and Harry Chatfield."
Ollie believes St Joey's will play with dare which could catch their rivals off guard.
"I reckon we have a really fast team and we have some good players in the back line, good players in the middle and good players forward," he said.
The teammates said Walters' contribution was well-received.
"He encourages everyone and helps out the kids that want to get a fair bit better," Lenny said.
Ollie said Walters brought some "really good drills" to training and "makes it pretty fun".
Both players would love to take their football further.
"I just want to keep playing and keep getting better," Lenny, an Essendon fan whose favourite player is Zach Merrett, said.
Collingwood supporter Ollie, whose favourite footballer is Scott Pendlebury, said he'd love to one day play in the AFL.
