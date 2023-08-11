Chinese tourist groups will return to Australia but it is unclear when the south-west will receive the economic benefits.
Beijing re-added Australia to the approved list of group travel destinations on Thursday, August 10.
Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism general manager Liz Price said Chinese tourists made up the majority of day trippers to the south-west.
"The good news of getting back on that preferred status gives confidence to Australian businesses," Ms Price said.
"If we're recognised it will ease the pathway for free independent travellers to get a visa."
But she said it would be a while before visitor numbers returned to pre-COVID pandemic levels.
"It's not a market that is necessarily going to change overnight," Ms Price said.
"I'm not expecting to see that it's going to drastically ramp up but I do think you'll start to hopefully see, in early 2024, the return of some of that visitation."
Warrnambool City Council director of city growth Luke Coughlan said Chinese tourists, and more widely, international tourism, were critical.
"The continued recovery in this market is exciting," Mr Coughlan said.
"Pre-pandemic international overnight visitors accounted for three per cent of our one million annual visits.
"In the 10 years pre-pandemic, international overnight visitors grew at an average of 2.1 per cent per annum."
