Renewables need to harness people's energy

In other news this week, Warrnambool's famous Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is on a collision course with the 2025 national championships. It's an ugly look for the sport - its two biggest events fighting for the same date. The Classic's tradition should be maintained and the club should be applauded for digging its heels in after the governing body rejected Premier's appeal against the title being staged on the 2025 Australia Day long weekend. If there was a public vote, the Classic wins in a landslide, based on social media commentary since we broke the story a few weeks back. The title, which moves from state to state and dates each year, should be held the following weekend.

