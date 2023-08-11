Premier Speedway has reconfirmed it will push ahead with hosting the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on the Australia Day weekend in 2025 - setting it up for a clash with Sydney's Australian Sprintcar Championships.
Two attempts to get the date for the 2025 championship retracted because of a double-up with the traditional Classic weekend have proven unsuccessful.
Premier Speedway's board and management issued a statement earlier this week thanking fans for their support in retaining its usual date adjacent to the Australia Day public holiday.
"We are preparing for the 2025 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic to be held on January 24, 25 and 26, 2025," it said.
It prompted the Sprintcar Control Council of Australia to put out a statement of its own on Friday acknowledging Premier Speedway's concerns over the date but also to clarify how the process for the "fair" decision was made.
"The decision-making process for the 2025 Australian Sprintcar Championship date aligns seamlessly with established protocols," it said.
In response, Premier Speedway again reiterated to its followers it would hold the 2025 event as published.
"To clarify remarks made by the SCAA, the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is an event managed by the Premier Speedway Club, not the SCCA," it said.
In its earlier statement, Premier Speedway said it had been seeking internal resolution of the matter in consultation with both the SSCA and Speedway Australia since the 2025 Australian Sprintcar Championship date was announced.
It has been a 50-year tradition to hold the Classic near the Australia Day weekend, moving occasionally such as in 2024 when Allansford also hosts the championships back-to-back on consecutive weekends.
Premier Speedway said promoters had always worked with the club knowing the Classic was a vehicle to assist other tracks' events, and the date conflict had only became apparent after an SCCA post on social media.
"Neither the SCCA or tendering track consulted Premier Speedway, which has been done in the past when tracks wish to run the Australian Championship on the Australia Day weekend date as common respect and courtesy of the Classic tradition," the statement read.
"Premier Speedway has submitted two requests to the SCCA to retract the date with no success.
"Taking into consideration that the sprintcar state presidents were the ultimate decision makers in not scheduling the 2025 Australian Sprintcar Championship to another weekend is disappointing that such a smaller group made this decision without consultation with their members which includes sprintcar team owners and drivers."
The SCCA comprises the state member clubs - six states and one territory - and each of those clubs select two delegates each year to represent members at the annual general meeting where a vote is held to decide host of the championships.
The SCCA said its executive had no voting rights or power to change or make decisions but was appointed to carry out administrative tasks and day-to-day operations.
"The selection process is vested in state member club delegates, who diligently evaluate proposals and cast their votes," it said.
"This meticulous procedure has been adhered to since the inception of the championship and is a testament to our commitment to maintaining parity and equity within the sport.
"We underscore that this uniform procedure is consistently applied to all potential hosts and dates for the Australian Sprintcar Championship."
Eastern Creek Speedway's proposed plan was unanimously accepted by all states except Queensland, which did not have a delegate present, preventing its participation in the championship discussion and decision, the SCCA said.
"Premier Speedway's concerns over the 2025 Australian Sprintcar Championship date are acknowledged, and upon reflection, it is worth noting that over the past eight Classic events, only 50 per cent were held on the Australia Day weekend, with the remaining 50 per cent taking place the weekend prior," it said.
"The SCCA remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving the integrity and impartiality of the Australian Sprintcar Championship, whilst recognising the importance of Warrnambool's Grand Annual Classic.
"The SCCA remains committed to upholding the values of fairness and consistency across every venue, fostering an environment of impartiality and equal opportunity."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
