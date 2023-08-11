The Standard
Warrnambool's 2025 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic to go ahead despite clash

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:04pm
Premier Speedway plans to hold the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on the Australia Day weekend in 2025 despite a clash with the Australian Sprintcar Championships in Sydney.
Premier Speedway has reconfirmed it will push ahead with hosting the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on the Australia Day weekend in 2025 - setting it up for a clash with Sydney's Australian Sprintcar Championships.

