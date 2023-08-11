The city's largest shopping centre has added to its new-look arsenal with the unveiling of a dental practice while another familiar store is set to expand.
Warrnambool Smile Dental owner Joseph Moon said he'd seen about 50 patients since opening his second branch at Gateway Plaza on Monday.
Doctor Moon said he was "very grateful" for the welcome reception to his second site which would allow him to better service his long list of clients.
"The feedback has been really positive," he said.
"We opened our Northpoint branch six years ago and at the time it was just myself, but we have since grown to employ seven full-time dentists.
"We were outgrowing that site, and in recent years we'd found access to our branch in Northpoint had become an issue for some residents, so when the opportunity came up to open at Gateway, we took it."
Meanwhile, plans are underway for the existing EB Games to establish a hybrid store with pop culture business ZiNG.
The new store, scheduled to open in October, will be located opposite Muffin Break.
"We are beyond excited to be opening in time for Christmas as there will be no better place in Warrnambool to grab gifts for the whole family," an EB games spokesperson said.
"We are Australia's leading video game specialty retailer and the number one destination for all things pop culture, including collectibles, homewares, exclusive officially licensed apparel and gifts across TV, movies and games.
"With a comprehensive offering of interactive games and accessories, as well as merchandise from iconic brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Pokémon, Harry Potter, The Simpsons and more, we are sure to have something for everyone in the family at the home of gaming and pop culture."
The centre has welcomed a number of new retailers this year including Geelong-based burger chain Boss Burger Co, retail menswear brand Connor, and Dusk, a specialty retailer of home fragrance products.
The changes come as new signage was also installed on all entrances in July.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
