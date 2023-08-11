Merrivale A grade mentor Elisha Sobey admits it's impossible to not have one eye projecting towards its upcoming finals campaign but says an increase in training intensity has ensured her group is focused and not getting ahead of itself.
The Tigers - almost certain to finish second on the Warrnambool and District league table, setting up a qualifying final against Panmure or Kolora-Noorat - will finish their home-and-away season against Russells Creek on Saturday before switching focus towards a crunch finals campaign.
Sobey told The Standard it was the group's last dress rehearsal ahead of finals and understood the importance of entering finals with momentum but still ensuring the group stayed injury-free and fresh.
"(Russells Creek) gave us a really good run in round 18 last year too, it was a good battle and it was difficult," she said. "We've had a pretty intense training session (on Thursday), just bringing the intensity back for the final round.
"Whatever we do at training will flow through to the games so I'm just mindful of that."
The Tigers mentor said clinching the four points was important against the Creekers and wanted to lift collectively as a group but was wary of entering finals in pristine condition physically.
She added with the prospect of a qualifying final to come the following week, her group was doing their best to stay sharp.
"It's tough, last weekend I could probably tell the girls took the gas off a bit and I did too in a way," she said. "We gave it a good half last week really but Dennington were good, but of course finals is at the back of the mind there's no doubt about it, you don't want any injuries.
"But you don't want a shock with the physicality coming into finals as well so you do have to be mindful of that balancing act."
