The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Australian Olympic medallist Josh Simmonds runs hockey clinics in Warrnambool

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
August 11 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grasmere Primary School's Zayn Quarrell, 9, Olympic silver medallist Josh Simmonds and Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School's Emily Connolly, 10, at the Warrnambool Hockey Centre. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Grasmere Primary School's Zayn Quarrell, 9, Olympic silver medallist Josh Simmonds and Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School's Emily Connolly, 10, at the Warrnambool Hockey Centre. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

STUDENTS testing their skills on the hockey pitch were treated to advice from an Olympian on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.