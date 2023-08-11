STUDENTS testing their skills on the hockey pitch were treated to advice from an Olympian on Friday.
More than 250 budding players from across the south-west, from grades three to six, heard from Australian Kookaburra Josh Simmonds at Hockey South West's Warrnambool base.
Simmonds, who was part of Australia's silver medal-winning team at the Tokyo Games, said he was happy to help inspire the next generation of players.
The Doncaster Hockey Club defender, who also plays for Melbourne in the Hockey One national competition, said it was important to help his chosen sport.
"Honour the past and inspire the future generations is a big premise for the Kookaburras and the elite guys and girls," he said.
"Anything we can do to grow the numbers of hockey - it's obviously a niche sport - to get as many kids trying the game and getting a stick in their hands is a bonus.
"I got into hockey in this situation. My local club Doncaster came down to my school in Melbourne and had a come-and-try day and myself and some mates loved it.
"I think the beauty of hockey because it's such a tight-knit community (it means) you make lifelong friends from it. I still have guys I am best friends with who were in that grade five and six class."
Simmonds said there was a clear pathway for hockey players.
"It's such a skill-based sport and it's something you can really progress with and see the progression first-hand as your dribbling gets better and your passing gets better," he said.
Simmonds, 27, is taking a break from the national team. He was part of the Kookaburras' gold medal-winning side at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
He said winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics was a career highlight to date.
"It was incredible. It was obviously bittersweet losing the final but it was still amazing to win a silver medal at the Olympics," he said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
