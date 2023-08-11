Plans for two new homes in a narrow Dennington street would make it "disturbing" and "vastly unpleasant" for neighbours, a councillor says, but others says the proposal is "reasonable".
It was the second time the planning application in Preston Street had come before council - the newest application reducing the number of dwelling from three to two.
The original plans drew 10 objections, the revised plans still drew eight objections.
At the council's ordinary meeting on Monday, August 7, councillors passed the new proposal in a 4-3 vote.
Cr Max Taylor said Preston Street was a very narrow no-through street.
"The implication of the development of two four-bedroom dwellings would have on existing residents who have lived there for a great majority of their lives would be disturbing and vastly unpleasant," he said.
"Additional traffic and parking will make conditions along the street extremely difficult for emergency vehicles and rubbish bin collection trucks entering the street and restricting access to neighbouring properties."
Cr Otha Akoch said lack of housing was a nationwide issue but the building permit could not be dictated by the need for accommodation.
"It has to be done properly," he said.
"We don't want to put more pressure on people who are around the street.
"It's very tight."
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the development was not "overly excessive".
"I don't like high density but I think that one dwelling moving to two dwellings seems reasonable," she said.
...the development reflects a classic laneway development such as you might find in denser suburbs in Melbourne...- Cr Richard Ziegeler
Cr Vicki Jellie said the developers had gone back to the drawing board and come up with new plans that were reasonable.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said he had gone up and down the street and had listened to the concerns of residents.
"I think the development reflects a classic laneway development such as you might find in denser suburbs in Melbourne of the other capital cities," he said.
Cr Zielger said the conditions imposed did not go far enough to ease residents' concerns.
He said it was a very difficult street to manage.
"It's managed now by cooperative neighbours who work in together. I don't think that needs to be made any more difficult for them," he said.
Cr Debbie Arnott said no one was denying Preston Street was a difficult street but the applicant had made significant concessions.
In response to the call for more conditions, Cr Ben Blain said he hadn't heard which extra ones should be applied.
"That's what I'm just trying to get my head around. What do you actually want to see?" he said.
"The traffic issues with one extra dwelling, I don't think you're going to go ten-fold. It's not going to help but it's not going to be the end of any parking on that street either."
He said the development would create more housing in Warrnambool.
"I actually see that as really a key driver as why this would have a net community benefit," he said.
Cr Ben Blain said conditions had been put forward to try and relieve some of the parking issues.
