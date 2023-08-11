He may not have been taken at pick one in the 2016 AFL draft but Hugh McCluggage is top of his class in durability.
The South Warrnambool export and Brisbane Lions gun will play his 150th game on Saturday against the Adelaide Crows, becoming the first 2016 draftee to reach the milestone.
The 25-year-old midfielder has missed just five matches since his debut in round three of 2017, going onto become one of the Lions' most reliable performers and, as of this year, their vice-captain.
He has also become one of the star players of the competition, earning selection in the All-Australian squad each of the past four seasons.
Former South Warrnambool coach Matthew Monk is delighted to witness McCluggage's success at the elite level.
Monk recalled deciding to hand the "smooth mover" a senior debut for the Roosters as a 16-year-old in 2012.
"I reckon Nigel Cole was coaching the under 16s the same year and I happened to be at a game at Cobden watching the under 16s," he said.
"Hugh collected the ball on the half-back flank, a Cobden bloke approached him, I reckon he nine-ironed a little drop-punt over the guy's head, got around him ran onto the ball, bounced, bounced and then delivered it to a teammate.
"I reckon I leaned over to Nigel, because at that stage we'd been playing lots of kids, I said 'I'll have him in a couple of weeks'. He was a bit reluctant to let him come."
Monk, a close friend of McCluggage's father Sam, described the 149-gamer as "really humble" and a "student of the game".
"He really studied it," he said.
"Apparently when he watched his Geelong Cats on a Friday night, it wasn't just watching for watching, he was dissecting the game and looking at patterns and all that sort of stuff. He always had the aptitude to go on and do great things and obviously it's come to fruition."
Former Greater Western Victoria Rebels talent manager Phil Partington is thrilled to see one of his former players reach the 150-game milestone so quickly.
"To see Hughy play 150 games is a great achievement for him and his family," he said.
"He's worked so hard and to be honest if he keeps playing, he's only 25 years of age - he's probably got quite a few years left in him - he'll hopefully be a 250-300-game player for the Brisbane Lions."
Partington, who remains in touch with McCluggage, first saw the Lions star as a 15-year-old playing school football before making the Rebels' under 16 development squad.
He said McCluggage's "skill-set" and time with ball in hand stood out to him and continued to be strengths of his game.
The ex-talent manager also praised the former Rooster's attitude to training, saying he had a "very high work ethic".
McCluggage went on to clinch the Morrish Medal in his draft year as the best player in the Coates Talent League (then called TAC Cup).
"I don't believe I'd seen a better, in my time at the Rebels, under 18 player than Hugh that year," Partington said. "The way he dominated games, the way he made a real impact in the games."
Partington is not surprised McCluggage is a popular teammate at the Lions.
"One thing I've found from Hughy from my time, is what a great teammate he is," he said.
"(He doesn't) spruik his own achievements and he's more about achievements from his mates and his team.
"And that's where he's such a respected teammate and if you speak to any of the Brisbane Lions' boys from what I'm hearing they say they love playing with him.
"He's a great person off the field but more importantly he's just a great teammate. He's just a ripper."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.