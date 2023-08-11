Struggling families unable to pay soaring energy bills are living in fear their services will be cut off, a Warrnambool charity representative says.
St Vincent de Paul St Joseph's conference president Chris Pye said rising energy costs were a concern and encouraged anyone who was unable to pay to contact their provider.
One Warrnambool woman, who does not receive any concessions and lives alone, was shocked to receive her latest gas bill which had increased by a "huge" 56 per cent.
The retiree said while her usage for the same two-month period was down 1370 megajoules compared to last year, this year's account total was almost $230 more.
"It's a 56 per cent increase, that's huge," she said.
"It's a big jump in 12 months. That's just gas and then you've got your electricity on top of that. I haven't got my electricity bill yet. I'm not looking forward to that one either.
"I can understand how people were struggling to pay their bills before. There's no way they could afford this sort of money."
The woman went online to compare providers, finding "it very hard and confusing" to navigate.
She said while one provider was cheaper per megajoule, it had a higher daily rate ($1.10 compared to 38 cents), meaning she was no better off.
"Most of the sites don't give you the daily charge, but they'll give you the megajoule rate," she said.
"If you hunt around you can find their daily rates and they were higher than what I'm paying when I worked it out."
She was also upset to recently be informed her gas bills would further increase by an extra $65 from August 1, with the total calculated based on her annual usage.
It comes as Anglicare Warrnambool said this week families were "stretched to the limit and beyond", unable to meet rising living costs, including utility bills.
"Everyone's quite terrified about almost the threat of rising energy prices," Warrnambool Anglicare community development co-ordinator Louise Serra said.
"Everyone's being sent these letters to say your costs are going to go up and it's really quite scary and intimidating. It's most unpleasant."
Mr Pye said it was important for people on low incomes to shop around for the best rate but urged them to update their concession details annually if they moved to a new provider.
"If you've recently changed your supplier they may not know you have a concession and therefore you miss out on the 17.5 per cent concession that applies to gas," Mr Pye said.
The gas concession applies from May to November, while the energy discount is year round for eligible households including health care card holders and pensioners.
"We're seeing more people are contacting the hardship department of their supplier and also people who pay their electricity bills through Centrepay," Mr Pye said.
Centrepay is a free bill paying service which can be used to arrange regular deductions from a Centrelink payment.
Mr Pye encouraged all south-west residents to apply for the state government's $250 power saving bonus which helped people compare energy offers. The current round ends August 31.
He said some low income earners could be eligible for the Utility Relief Grant scheme, entitling households to a maximum $650 in a two-year period for gas, water and electricity.
The grant provides help to pay a mains electricity, gas or water bill that is overdue due to a temporary financial crisis. Relief grants are available to low-income Victorians experiencing unexpected hardship.
Mr Pye encouraged anyone with outstanding debt on their energy bills to contact their provider, ask for a payment plan and to be honest about what they could regularly afford to pay.
"If you have a payment plan, you cannot be disconnected or receive debt collection notices while you are paying," he said.
For more information, contact your electricity or gas retailer or the Victorian Concessions Information Line on 1800 658 521.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.