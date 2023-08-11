Man committed 'brutal, alcohol-fuelled destruction of woman'

A woman was unable to properly grieve the unexpected death of her father after she was sexually assaulted by a childhood friend just days after.
The victim's impact statement was heard in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, August 11, as her perpetrator was jailed for 18 months.
The Corangamite Shire district man cannot be named as that could identify the victim.
The victim aged in her 30s said the assault happened just 12 days after her father's unexpected death and at a time where she was "already embroiled in my own tumultuous grief".
"The assault not only compounded my grief but became inexplicably entangled in it," she wrote.
"I was unable to grieve my father without thinking about what happened."
The court heard the 34-year-old man was the victim's first boyfriend in high school, her debutante partner, and later a friend and work colleague of her family.
"I couldn't comprehend it was he who did this to me," she said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending was an example of a brutal, alcohol-fuelled destruction of a woman.
He said in February 2021 the victim was visiting family after the death of her father.
The offender attended the same house where people were drinking alcohol.
During the night the man told the victim they would have sex, which she rejected.
But later that evening the man entered the woman's bedroom and sexually assaulted her.
Mr Lethbridge said the victim, who repeatedly told the man "no", was left scared and shaking.
She reported the incident to police the following day.
In a recorded phone call eight days later the man told the victim he "didn't really feel too bad" about what had happened and it was "not like I punched you".
He was arrested in December that year.
The magistrate said the man had completely minimised his offending, which targeted a vulnerable victim who had trusted him.
"This was serious offending involving you forcefully and physically overwhelming a victim and sexually violating her," he said.
"It was plain that she was terrified."
The court heard the man suffered severe social anxiety and since the offending had attempted to take his own life.
He was jailed for 18 months with a non-parole period of nine months.
The man successfully applied for appeal bail late on Friday and will face court at a later date.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
