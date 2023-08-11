It will be a sweet victory for the winner of the Hockey South West trivia night.
The event will run at the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery on August 17, from 6.30pm, to raise money to upgrade the hockey club's pitch.
The first prize is a 1.5 kilogram Lindt milk chocolate trophy made by Jane Dough's Will Jane.
The pastry chef, who has worked in bakeries and patisseries around the world, constructed the giant chocolate prize at his Warrnambool bakery.
"It probably took an hour-and-a-half to make the whole thing," Mr Jane said.
"I just wanted to do something different to attract people and have a good first prize to share among the team."
He said other prizes were donated by located businesses.
The Hockey South West social events coordinator said the funds would go towards replacing the Warrnambool-based pitch.
"We have a main pitch we play the Hockey 5s format on but we're trying to get a second one so we don't have to set up the rebound boards every time," Mr Jane said.
Warrnambool City Council have released the tenders with the upgrades expected to cost about $1 million with a timeline of January 2024 for the work to be done.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
