LPG fuel for cars looks set to be phased out, according to the director of APCO Warrnambool.
Peter Anderson said the number of people fuelling up with LPG was quickly dwindling.
"The market is shrinking rapidly," Mr Anderson said.
"I had some sites where I was selling 300,000 litres a month that have gone to between 60,000 and 80,000 litres a month."
Mr Anderson said in the past he would have two LPG dispensers, but he found he only needed one at most sites.
He also hasn't ruled out getting rid of the infrastructure all together if the demand continued to decline.
Mr Anderson said he was disappointed there hadn't been better incentives for people to convert to all-gas cars.
"It's a cleaner burning product - I'm surprised it didn't take off," he said.
Mr Anderson said he didn't believe it would be revived as an alternative to petrol.
"I think the horse has bolted," Mr Anderson said.
"A lot of companies have taken out the infrastructure (to deliver LPG for cars)."
Mr Anderson said LPG for cars was relatively affordable at the moment, with it selling for about 80 cents a litre.
Meanwhile, Mr Anderson said he hoped the multi-million dollar revamp of APCO Warrnambool would be completed by October.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
