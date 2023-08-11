WARRNAMBOOL hobby trainer Ken Elford is happy Ashford Street's progress in the lead up to his first-up run at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Ashford Street will be ridden by Warrnambool-based jockey Luke Williams and faces seven rivals in the $150,000 open handicap over 1200 metres.
Elford, who is recovering from a back operation, said Williams had done a power of work on the lightly-raced six-year-old.
"Luke has done a big job helping out with Ashford Street," Elford told The Standard.
"I've only been out of hospital for a fortnight after an operation on my back. I was struggling to walk before the operation and was living on pain-killer medication.
"I'm feeling a lot better now. I'm able to move around again. Ashford Street hasn't trialled or had any jump-outs. He's only had a couple of grass gallops on the course proper at Warrnambool to get him ready for Saturday's race.
"We've kept him fresh for this race. We had him ready to run a couple of weeks ago but there's been no suitable races on the calendar until Saturday. We'll see how he performs on Saturday before making future plans for Ashford Street."
Bookmakers rate Ashford Street as a $31 chance in the early betting markets.
Matthew Williams, Lindsey Smith, Aaron Purcell and Symon Wilde are other Warrnambool trainers with runners at the Valley.
Williams saddles up Dyerville while Smith has Aspen Colorado. Wilde's runner is Booker Tee and Purcell accepted with Melner Legacy.
