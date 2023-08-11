The Standard
Barristers for Wangoom man denied his involvement in case of missing man Chris Jarvis

By Jessica Howard
August 11 2023 - 12:30pm
Barristers for man recently cleared of cold case murder vigorously denied his involvement

Barristers for a Wangoom man recently cleared of murder in a 17-year-old cold case had vigorously denied his involvement just months before the charge was dropped.

