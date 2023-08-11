Barristers for man recently cleared of cold case murder vigorously denied his involvement

Barristers for a Wangoom man recently cleared of murder in a 17-year-old cold case had vigorously denied his involvement just months before the charge was dropped.
Steven Johnson, 71, a former manager of the Wangoom tip, had the murder charge struck out in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 8.
Two months earlier, on June 15, the man successfully applied for bail in the Supreme Court after spending 190 days in custody on remand.
Justice John Champion said the prosecution had claimed 38-year-old Christopher Jarvis owed Mr Johnson money for rent, which was listed for hearing in a Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal on June 14, 2006.
Mr Jarvis went missing the day before that hearing.
The prosecution had alleged Mr Johnson asked co-accused Glenn Fenwick, 59, to help him confront Mr Jarvis in the early hours of June 13, 2006.
It was alleged Mr Jarvis was killed in the driveway of his home after being hit in the head with an imitation firearm and baseball bat.
Mr Jarvis' body was then allegedly transported inside his own car to the Framlingham Forest, where he was buried.
His body has never been found.
The prosecution had alleged Mr Johnson then drove Mr Jarvis' vehicle to sand dunes near Thunder Point lookout, before setting it alight.
DNA testing on the baseball bat found in Mr Jarvis' burnt-out vehicle was conducted and there were no results linked to Mr Jarvis or Mr Fenwick.
Barristers for Mr Johnson told the court in June there was evidence to support his innocence, including him electing to resolve the rent dispute through VCAT and therefore stood to gain nothing from killing Mr Jarvis.
They described the prosecution case as "very weak" when viewed in light of the "rigorous" standard of proof applied in criminal cases, namely that a jury would need to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt before reaching a guilty verdict.
The court was told the prosecution case relied, in part, on admissions made by Mr Fenwick to undercover police officers on November 11 and 15, 2022.
It also relied on circumstantial evidence, including an alleged financial motive for murder, Mr Johnson's alleged inconsistent statements to police and communications with Mr Fenwick after his conversations with police.
The prosecution also claimed Mr Johnson called his wife from prison on December 6, 2022, and said he needed to get hold of a prosecution witness who had spoken to police about "the car" at Thunder Point.
Barristers for Mr Johnson said the man was not a prosecution witness at the time and their client contacted him simply to identify who the officers were that had spoken to him.
Justice Champion said an imitation firearm was seized from the applicant's address during the execution of a search warrant on November 22, 2022, and the prosecution had alleged it was the same weapon used during the 2006 murder.
He said Mr Johnson said the imitation firearm had appeared inside his front gate the previous day, and that someone had put it there to set him up.
Barristers for Mr Johnson said the reliance on Mr Fenwick's disclosures to a covert police officer were particularly weak.
They said the disclosures were unreliable, highlighting that Mr Fenwick provided multiple and varied accounts over the years, and that the co-accused's account of where Mr Jarvis' body was allegedly located had yielded no results.
The defence said the disclosures were inadmissible subject to the Evidence Act 2008 and ought to be excluded "on the basis that they are unreliable, inconsistent, and not otherwise supported or substantiated by any other evidence in the hand-up brief".
The prosecution had also alleged that during a Webex court hearing Mr Johnson commented to Mr Fenwick: "You have got to tell them you're dreaming."
There was no recording of that comment.
Justice Champion was told Mr Johnson worked as a police officer, gaining the rank of sergeant between the ages of 18 and 33.
During this period he volunteered at the Country Fire Authority, which involved attending and coordinating teams during bushfire events, including the Ash Wednesday fires in 1983. He has also volunteered with a local land care group, planting thousands of trees with persons subject to community orders.
He owned a dairy farm business in Wangoom before working as a wood merchant collecting firewood from the Framlingham Forest. He was also the former manager of the Wangoom tip.
Gallant Law, the firm that represented Mr Johnson, was contacted for comment.
