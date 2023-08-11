The need for more renewable energy is a message we've heard for years. But mounting evidence of environmental damage and rising energy bills have put that need into greater perspective.
The south-west is Victoria's undisputed wind farm capital, we have had experimental wave technology and proposals for solar projects.
The next frontier for renewable energy is offshore wind farms. The federal and state governments in June announced an offshore wind farm zone stretching from Warrnambool to Port MacDonnell where up to 1000 turbines could be erected 10 kilometres off shore, generating enough electricity to power 8.4 million homes. The projects could create 3000 construction jobs and 3000 ongoing jobs.
One key advantage in establishing wind farms at sea is the absence of people and common sticking points, noise, visual impact and the need for buffer zones that could impact neighbours.
Since the offshore wind farm zone was announced, environmental concerns that once might have subsided over time are now occupying significantly more minds.
They fear that to create green energy we are going to use seismic testing before presumably digging into the ocean floor and erecting concrete towers, impacting marine life, including fish, their habitat and migrating whales. Then the electricity generated would have to be wired back to shore, again disturbing what's below the water.
Government representatives recently held drop-in sessions where south-west residents could seek answers. Almost 100 people turned up in the first 30 minutes in Warrnambool. That number shows the interest and concerns among residents.
Governments know the benefits of offshore wind farms and they also know Australia is not the first country to go down this path. They have evidence and experience from other countries to draw on so surely environmental concerns can be addressed. If not, we Australians are a resourceful lot, and we might be able to come up with some solutions.
But if governments fail to take us on the ride with little information, the chance to harness people's energy will be quickly lost. There's too much at stake here for inaction. We need the information, answers to our questions because like any change, it can be difficult for many to grasp, understand and then jump on board.
We also need to know what happens to our gas industry. It wasn't that long ago that we were hailing gas plants in the Port Campbell region as major employers and economic drivers. That's why Corangamite Shire is not adding its voice to concerns over seismic testing unlike Warrnambool, which voted on August 7, and Moyne Shire in July.
Announcing a zone and the potential benefits at a couple of drop-in sessions are not enough. We need real leadership which openly encourages questions and fact-based answers. Wannon MP Dan Tehan held a public meeting in July but ministers and experts need to front such gatherings. Yes it could be uncomfortable but that's what they were elected and paid to do. The sooner the better.
