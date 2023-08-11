DAN Casey knows when Cobden needs an emotional lift Brody Mahoney will come up with an inspirational act.
Casey, as a non-playing coach, has one of the best seats in the house as he watches Mahoney - one of the Bombers' on-field leaders - dig deep in the midfield each weekend.
Mahoney, who returned to the Hampden league club this year after stints in the SANFL and at Colac, will celebrate 100 senior games in red and black against Port Fairy on Saturday.
Casey said Mahoney, who will coach the Bombers solo in 2024, had left an indelible mark at the club.
"He's a pretty aggressive tackler, bash-and-crash type of player," he said.
"He is really professional with how he prepares and it's what he's trying to get across to our young guys - how you prepare is how you're going to play.
"For him to be 30 years old and continue to play the way he has is a credit to him."
Casey said Mahoney could hit the scoreboard when required.
"When you need him to step up that is where your good players find the ability to do that and he does it quite regularly and quite well," he said.
"We'll see the best of his footy hopefully over the next six weeks."
Fourth-placed Cobden has made three changes for its clash against sixth-placed Port Fairy.
Midfielder Grady Rooke, ruckman Matt Clarke and youngster Tom Roberts come into the Bombers' line up for defender Jack Hutt (knee), Patty Smith (concussion) and Tully Darcy (omitted).
Hutt won't be available for selection until the finals - if the Bombers make it.
