CONSISTENT jumper Roland Garros is chasing back-to-back victories in the Great Western Steeplechase at Coleraine on Sunday.
The $60,000 steeplechase run over 3600 metres is one of the oldest races on the Australian racing calendar.
The Ciaron Maher-trained Roland Garros, who has won two of his six jumps starts and been among the place-getters on three other occasions, will be ridden by star jumps jockey Will McCarthy.
Maher said the Great Western Steeplechase was the ideal race for the nine-year-old.
"Roland Garros is just under the top level of jumpers," he told The Standard.
"The class of runner in the Great Western Steeplechase should suit him.
"We had thought of running him in the Crisp Steeplechase last week but he's not up to that class.
"He's a good honest consistent jumper. He showed with last year's win that he likes running around Coleraine. This year's Great Western looks an even race on paper.
"There appears to be a few chances but I'm confident Roland Garros will run well. Will is a world-class jockey and I'm sure he'll give Roland Garros a great ride."
Roland Garros is the $3.50 favourite for the feature jumps race on the eight-event program.
Two maiden hurdle races and two restricted races are also on the card while three high-weight races on the flat for jumps-jockeys make up the rest of the program.
The Great Western Steeplechase is scheduled at 3.10pm. Sunday's meeting is the second last jumps day for the season. The 2022-23 jumps season concludes at Ballarat on August 27.
