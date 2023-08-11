The Standard
Ciaron Maher-trained Roland Garros eyeing back-to-back Great Western Steeplechase wins

By Tim Auld
Updated August 11 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:23am
Ciaron Maher has high hopes for the Great Western Steeplechase. Picture by Sean McKenna
CONSISTENT jumper Roland Garros is chasing back-to-back victories in the Great Western Steeplechase at Coleraine on Sunday.

