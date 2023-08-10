Police, firefighters attend paddock fire

Emergency services are investigating the cause of a paddock fence fire in Mepunga.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said a Mepunga unit responded to the fire on Childers Cove Road at 8.54am on Friday, August 11.
"Victoria Police were called to the scene," the spokesperson said.
"(The) incident was deemed safe at 9.07am."
A Victoria Police spokesman said they were following up the fence fire and it was too early to say whether it was being treated as suspicious.
More to come.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
