Warrnambool is likely to have a drier than average winter, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said 11.4mm of rain was recorded at the Warrnambool Airport in the first 10 days of August.
The city's long-term average is 93.5mm.
"There are showers on the forecast for Warrnambool for the next week, which will likely close some of the gap (between what has fallen and the long-term average)," Mr Pollock said.
He said while the spring seasonal outlook wouldn't be released until September, indicators pointed to a dry few months.
"We're looking at a spring with below average rainfall for most of the eastern half of Australia," Mr Pollock said.
"And that includes Warrnambool and the south-west."
Mr Pollock said the high likelihood of an El Nino developing, along with the chance of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), would result in a dry few months.
An El Nino event increases the risk of drought, heatwaves and bushfires.
Sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean are exceeding the thresholds needed for an El Nino event, but the atmosphere patterns are pointing toward more neutral conditions.
Hot global temperatures are keeping all of the oceans warmer than expected, which could be affecting the atmospheric response to El Nino.
Climate modelling suggests surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean will change in late winter or early spring, bringing less rainfall and exacerbating the drying influence from El Nino.
Mr Pollock said the fire risk for each region would depend on whether there was above average rainfall in winter.
The south-west experienced a wetter than usual June,with 120mm falling on the city, while in July 62mm fell.
The average rainfall for June is 101mm, while the average for July is 95.7mm.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.