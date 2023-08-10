The Standard
Raglan Parade school zone signage goes up ahead of new crossing

By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 11 2023 - 11:50am, first published 9:24am
Signage has been erected in preparation for the new school crossing to be installed.

New 40km/h signs have been erected on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade ready to slow traffic in school zones ahead of a crossing being installed.

