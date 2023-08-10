New 40km/h signs have been erected on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade ready to slow traffic in school zones ahead of a crossing being installed.
The community, schools and city councillors have long campaigned for a safer crossing for school students with too many near misses.
The new supervised school crossing will be installed during the September school holidays from Hider Street to Ardlie Street across Raglan Parade.
The state government confirmed the changes in June and said the safety of drivers, bike riders and pedestrians was always its number one priority.
"We have been working closely with the Warrnambool City Council and the community to install a school crossing with an electronic school speed limit on the highway to encourage motorists to slow down and help keep students safe," a government spokesperson said.
The electronic speed signs have been wrapped in black plastic, signalling to motorists that change is on the way.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.