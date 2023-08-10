A premiership hopeful is hoping a key forward can make a difference to in the Hampden league run home.
Dylan Parish returned to North Warrnambool Eagles' senior side in round 15 and made an immediate impact.
He kicked two goals in just his third match of the season and first since round four.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said the dynamic goal-kicker would line up against ladder-leader South Warrnambool at Bushfield on Saturday too.
"There was some good signs last week," he said.
"He'll be better for the run. He won't be perfect but hopefully he can get a bit of continuity going and with that will come better touch, better fitness."
Dowie said Parish's inclusion was important given key forwards Nick Rodda and Nathan Vardy were both sidelined with knee injuries.
"It's not just Dylan's influence but it's the knock-on effect for Charlie McKinnon and Tom Batten," he said.
"And even for our small forwards. We think he helps with the other talls and smalls in our forward line."
Dowie conceded Rodda was still a couple of weeks away with a knee complaint while Vardy ditched his knee brace on Thursday night and was making progress.
The Eagles have brought in Luke Wines (away) and Luke Kenna (groin) for the top-five clash with Seb Sheills (omitted) and Isaac Owen (unavailable) making way.
