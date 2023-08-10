Updated, 7pm:
Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema is back open and ready for evening sessions after a fire in its roof triggered a full evacuation just after 4.30pm on Thursday.
Earlier:
Between 30 and 40 people have been evacuated from Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema after solar panels sparked a fire in its roof.
Capitol Cinema general manager Daniel Tobin said everyone inside the building had been unaware of the blaze.
"A member of the public standing at Navara spotted smoke coming from the roof and alerted us to the fire," Mr Tobin said.
"About 30-40 people aged about 20 and above were evacuated. They were watching Barbie, which was obviously busy, Meg 2: The Trench and Oppenheimer."
Mr Tobin said it was lucky it was a quiet day at the cinema and there had fortunately been no injuries.
Fire Rescue Victoria senior station officer Roger Perrott said solar panels were suspected to have caused the fire.
"(There) appears to be an issue with solar system on the exterior of the roof, causing a small fire which is now extinguished," senior station officer Perrott said.
"There was no extension of fire into the building. We have called in an electrician to check it all out making sure it's safe and isolated."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
