The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Date set for panel to decide controversial Port Fairy development

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 11 2023 - 8:00am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Town planner Steve Myers and developer Michael Hearn display their plans for the land on the edge of the Moyne River floodplain.
Town planner Steve Myers and developer Michael Hearn display their plans for the land on the edge of the Moyne River floodplain.

The Victorian government has assigned an expert planning panel to decide on a planning amendment that would approve a 75-lot housing development on the edge of the Moyne River floodplain in Port Fairy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.