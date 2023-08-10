The Victorian government has assigned an expert planning panel to decide on a planning amendment that would approve a 75-lot housing development on the edge of the Moyne River floodplain in Port Fairy.
Planning scheme amendment C75 would transform the land from the farming zone to the residential zone and subdivide the block, paving the way for the Rivers Run Estate.
The Moyne Shire Council asked for a government planning panel to decide on the issue because it was unable to resolve a substantial number of the 89 objections to the plan.
The panel will meet over the first two weeks in October, with every objector given the chance to present, along with the council, developer and other relevant agencies.
Some of the concerns with the proposal included its proximity to the Sun Pharma processing plant and its position on the edge of the Moyne River floodplain.
A recent planning panel decision on the C69 planning amendment implementing the Port Fairy Coastal and Structure plan gave the C75 amendment a better chance of success. The panel decided 0.8 metres should be the target sea level rise benchmark for Port Fairy by 2100, rather than the 1.2 metre baseline proposed by the council and Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority.
Flood modelling based on a 0.8 metre benchmark leaves less of the Rivers Run site inundated in the event of a flood, increasing the chances of a panel deeming the development appropriate.
A Melbourne University study commissioned by the Victorian Marine and Coastal Council showed sea level rise would cause billions of dollars of damage to low-lying areas of Port Fairy within the next two decades. The chair of the coastal council also said he was "deeply confused" by the panel's decision to choose 0.8 metres as its benchmark for C69.
One of the panel's key reasons for selecting the lower baseline was the fact 0.8 metres was the statewide benchmark, however that figure is almost certain to rise when it is reassessed within the next year.
Once the planning panel delivers its decision on the C75 amendment the council will have to decide whether to adopt the panel's recommendations in full, or discard the planning amendment entirely.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
