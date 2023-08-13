The Standard
Panmure coach Chris Bant and captain Jacob Moloney to return for qualifying final

By Meg Saultry
August 13 2023 - 2:30pm
Panmure's Brad Gedye makes a break for space against Timboon Demons on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Panmure is expected to make at least three changes for its qualifying final against Nirranda.

