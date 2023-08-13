Panmure is expected to make at least three changes for its qualifying final against Nirranda.
The Bulldogs were without coach Chris Bant (back) and captain Jacob Moloney (unavailable) in Saturday's 17.17 (119) to 2.3 (15) win against Timboon Demons.
Both Bant and Moloney will return for the Bulldogs to kick off the Warrnambool and District league finals series, as will Tyler Murnane.
"Tyler's coming off a hamstring, so we didn't want to risk him," Bant said. "He probably could have played (against Timboon) but he'll get another week."
Midfielder Brady Purcell is another likely to be up for senior selection after returning through reserves with a best-on-ground performance on Saturday.
Bant, who enjoyed the chance to watch and assess his team from the sidelines, said its round 18 fixture against the Demons was largely a "dress rehearsal" for finals.
"We've done what we wanted to do," he said. "Get all our systems in place and play to all our structures that we want to be playing. I thought we played pretty well for most of the game."
First-year Bulldog Harry Searle kicked five for the winners, while ruck Rylan Rattley impressed.
Bant is backing his team, which finished the season third, to perform against last year's reigning premier at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval on Saturday.
"We've played each other a lot over the past couple years," Bant said of Panmure and Nirranda. "I think both teams know each other inside out and I think both actually play pretty similar styles.
"It's just about getting our best footy (going). We'll back ourselves in."
