South Rovers understood the importance of winning its final home-and-away match of the season despite it being a dead-rubber in terms of finals calculations.
The Lions proved too strong in their round 18 Warrnambool and District league clash against Dennington - the 17.9 (111) to 10.10 (70) win enough to cement the club a seventh-place finish for 2023.
"What it does do is put a lot of smiles on people's faces and gives us that winning feeling," interim coach Kurt Lenehan said.
"We had a sponsor and past players' day up here - it's good to reward those people."
The Lions, who won their final two games against Timboon and Dennington, will aim to take that momentum into next season.
"We earmarked games against Dennington and Timboon as games we could win," Lenehan said.
"What was most pleasing is we went into both games with games plans - and we didn't always get it right - but the majority of the time we did."
The Dogs took a four-point advantage into the first break before the Lions steadily got on top of the contest - and scoreboard - in the remaining three quarters.
"Once we got on top I thought we managed that last quarter," Lenehan said. "Just our run and carry from behind, our ability to switch the play and get into the open space (was great)."
Tim Ryan capitalised with 10 goals as the Lions' primary forward target, while working in tandem with fellow forwards Scott Nicolson (three) and Josh Bell.
"He kicked the ball really well today," Lenehan said of Ryan.
Lenehan believed the Lions, with a few additions to their list, could be extremely competitive in 2024.
"There's a really good bunch of that middle bracket of player - 22-27 - and some older heads that complement the team," he said.
"We've got some really good juniors coming through and we've exposed a lot of juniors to senior footy this year - hopefully they get opportunities next year which I'm sure they will."
Dennington assistant coach Ben Thornton admitted the loss to South Rovers was a disappointing end to his club's season.
"It meant a lot to both us and South Rovers, that game, going into next year," he said. "We were let down with how it finished."
Thornton believed the Dogs, who finished with a 4-14 record, had a solid base to build on ahead of the 2024 season.
"We're going to go out and try and recruit pretty heavily to build on that," he said. "And I know a lot of the boys are going to do a lot of work over the summer. We've just got to put the work in, we know where we want to get."
Dennington's Daniel Threlfall was the only injury concern on the day, requiring stitches after a sprig split his leg open.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.