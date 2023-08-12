Panmure Seniors 4.3 11.7 15.10 17.17 (119) def Timboon Demons Seniors 1.0 1.1 1.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Panmure Seniors: H.Searle 5, Z.Reeves 3, L.Kew 2, L.McLeod 2, D.Moloney 2, T.Gardiner 1, R.Rattley 1, D.Meade 1; Timboon Demons Seniors: C.Trotter 1, A.Hunt 1.
BEST: Panmure Seniors: R.Rattley, W.Fleming, D.Moloney, D.Meade, B.Gedye, L.Kew; Timboon Demons Seniors: B.Newey, M.Wallace, B.Harding, O.Stansfield, C.Trotter, A.Hunt.
Merrivale Seniors 7.7 18.11 21.18 31.24 (210) def Russells Creek Seniors 1.0 2.2 4.3 4.4 (28)
GOALS: Merrivale Seniors: D.Weir 13, H.Gurry 6, N.Krepp 3, J.Porter 2, J.Brooks 2, Z.Neave 1, M.Sandow 1, B.Bell 1, S.Gleeson 1, A.Campbell 1; Russells Creek Seniors: L.McLeod 1, T.Smith 1, S.Brady 1, C.Templeton 1.
BEST: Merrivale Seniors: D.Weir, H.Gurry, S.Gleeson, J.Brooks, J.Gleeson, H.Owen; Russells Creek Seniors: L.McLeod, T.Smith, C.Templeton, D.Morris, S.Alberts, P.Brady.
Allansford Seniors 1.1 5.5 8.11 12.14 (86) def Kolora-Noorat Seniors 2.7 4.10 6.12 8.14 (62)
GOALS: Allansford Seniors: R.Hare 7, K.Gordon 2, B.Williams 1, C.Day 1, L.Draffen 1; Kolora-Noorat Seniors: D.Barbary 2, D.Vick 2, J.Wallace 1, O.Curran 1, S.Uwland 1, G.Beasley 1.
BEST: Allansford Seniors: Z.Mungean, R.Hare, A.Gordon, C.Day, B.Williams, T.Mott; Kolora-Noorat Seniors: J.Moloney, F.Beasley, J.Wallace, D.Barbary, S.Uwland, R.O'Connor.
Nirranda Seniors 8.6 13.11 21.16 30.19 (199) def Old Collegians Seniors 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: Nirranda Seniors: M.Lloyd 5, J.Couch 4, J.Stacey 4, D.Craven 4, J.Willsher 3, H.Giblin 2, J.Primmer 2, J.Paulin 2, J.Lee 1, J.Walsh 1, D.Willsher 1, L.Irving 1; Old Collegians Seniors: T.Lewis 1, J.O'Flynn 1.
BEST: Nirranda Seniors: J.Willsher, D.Craven, H.Giblin, J.Primmer, J.Paulin, J.Stacey; Old Collegians Seniors: D.Gleeson, C.Barby, J.Creed, T.Lewis, J.Cust, T.Kennedy.
South Rovers Seniors 3.0 8.6 12.7 17.9 (111) def Dennington Seniors 3.4 6.5 8.8 10.10 (70)
GOALS: South Rovers Seniors: T.Ryan 10, S.Nicolson 3, C.Britten 1, K.Lenehan 1, J.Bell 1, R.O'Callaghan 1; Dennington Seniors: J.Hamilton 3, T.Noonan 2, L.Campbell-Gavin 1, J.Baker 1, J.Keen 1, T.Duynhoven 1, J.Garner 1.
BEST: South Rovers Seniors: T.Ryan, S.Williams, E.Boylan, J.Morton, C.Britten, T.Bishop; Dennington Seniors: L.Campbell-Gavin, L.Pearson, T.Noonan, J.Hamilton, J.Keen, N.Alexandrou.
South Rovers Reserves 5.4 11.6 18.10 23.13 (151) def Dennington Reserves 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS: South Rovers Reserves: A.Farrell 8, B.White 2, T.Hales morton 2, L.O'Connor 2, L.Coughlan 2, W.Outhwaite 2, J.Bacon 2, H.Boyd 1, J.Lenehan 1, L.Billington 1; Dennington Reserves: J.Lewis 1.
BEST: South Rovers Reserves: J.Bacon, B.White, A.Farrell, A.Koutsoukis, L.O'Connor, C.Mailes; Dennington Reserves: J.Rodgers, E.Dowd, M.McLaren, L.Byrne, J.Lewis, J.Heffernan.
Merrivale Reserves 4.1 4.2 5.2 6.3 (39) def Russells Creek Reserves 0.3 2.4 3.6 4.6 (30)
GOALS: Merrivale Reserves: C.Mcdonald 2, J.Henderson 1, J.Barling 1, B.Mulcahy 1, L.Hinkley 1; Russells Creek Reserves: M.Rook 2, L.Hunter 1, K.Cottee 1.
BEST: Merrivale Reserves: O.Ballis, C.Britton, J.Lenehan, R.Barling, J.Musico, O.Watson; Russells Creek Reserves: L.Hunter, M.Herrmann, B.Melican, D.Jongebloed, S.Mcdougall, C.Mifsud.
Allansford Reserves 4.2 10.5 13.6 18.11 (119) def Kolora-Noorat Reserves 1.1 2.2 2.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Allansford Reserves: J.Meade 5, T.Jones 3, D.Kelly 3, J.Roberts 2, J.Ellis 2, L.Higginson 2, M.Smith 1, D.Finnigan 1; Kolora-Noorat Reserves: B.Gill 1, R.Cottam-Starkey 1.
BEST: Allansford Reserves: D.Kelly, J.Ellis, J.Meade, J.Katsaros, T.Jones, L.Higginson; Kolora-Noorat Reserves: Z.Klippel, B.Gill, H.Stuart, F.Neeson, J.Freeman, R.Cottam-Starkey.
Nirranda Reserves 3.3 6.6 11.9 14.12 (96) def Old Collegians Reserves 1.1 3.1 3.2 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Nirranda Reserves: J.Ryan 4, B.Poole 2, P.Lee 2, J.Matthews 2, L.Cook 1, L.Loveday 1, N.Billings 1, T.Rundle 1; Old Collegians Reserves: T.Mahony 1, O.Noonan 1, E.Kalfas 1.
BEST: Nirranda Reserves: L.Cook, N.Couch, J.Ryan, P.Lee, B.Poole, J.Matthews; Old Collegians Reserves: E.Kalfas, L.Dwyer, H.White, P.Lawler, X.Rea, O.Noonan.
Panmure Reserves 5.3 11.6 15.9 17.14 (116) def Timboon Demons Reserves 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Panmure Reserves: J.Dalton 5, J.Hose 3, J.Malone 2, I.Frusher 2, B.Purcell 1, B.Belleville 1, P.Ryan 1, M.Kelly 1, S.Carter 1; Timboon Demons Reserves: R.Couch 1.
BEST: Panmure Reserves: B.Purcell, J.Dalton, B.Bant, B.Belleville, J.Malone, T.Gedye; Timboon Demons Reserves: A.Jilich, J.Stapleton, R.Couch, J.Jenkins, T.Lecouteur, S.Wallace.
Kolora-Noorat Under 18 3.3 5.4 6.8 7.12 (54) def Allansford Under 18 1.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS: Kolora-Noorat Under 18: T.Kenna 2, W.Kenna 2, J.Vaughan 1, O.Curran 1, C.Kavanagh 1; Allansford Under 18: S.Keane 1, K.Gordon 1, J.Draffen 1.
BEST: Kolora-Noorat Under 18: T.Kenna, B.Henderson, C.Kavanagh, O.Curran, B.Gill, E.Brooks; Allansford Under 18: M.Draffen, J.Van Ginneken, K.Gordon, L.Moloney, D.Lake, D.Pogson.
South Rovers Under 18 0.3 1.4 3.6 6.7 (43) def Dennington Under 18 1.1 2.3 4.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS: South Rovers Under 18: L.Porter 2, F.Byrne 2, J.Hose 1, J.Cashin 1; Dennington Under 18: L.Sheppard 2, J.Douglas 2.
BEST: South Rovers Under 18: M.Edwards, A.Willoughby, F.Byrne, J.Arms, H.Dews, D.Bean; Dennington Under 18: L.Sheppard, J.Maher, T.Moana, D.Davidson, L.Phillips, J.Keay.
South Rovers Under 15 0.2 1.4 1.5 1.10 (16) def Dennington Under 15 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: South Rovers Under 15: J.Sheppard 1.
BEST: South Rovers Under 15: J.Sheppard, N.Finch, S.Richardson, T.Kelly, I.Hunter, R.Sheppard; Dennington Under 15: J.Dennis Philip, T.Bellman, P.Lewis, B.Allen, T.Yates, L.dietmann.
Allansford Under 15 5.1 5.4 8.7 11.7 (73) def Kolora-Noorat Under 15 0.0 2.3 3.4 5.8 (38)
GOALS: Allansford Under 15: J.Robson 5, L.Draffen 3, T.Creed 1, J.Carman 1, L.Rea 1; Kolora-Noorat Under 15: P.Scanlon 2, S.Podger 1, H.Molan 1, I.Cootesmith 1.
BEST: Allansford Under 15: J.Robson, S.Membrey, H.van Rooy, L.Moloney, L.Rea, L.Draffen; Kolora-Noorat Under 15: H.Molan, P.Spokes, I.Cootesmith, L.Cootesmith, I.Byron, P.Hassett.
Russells Creek Under 15 1.2 6.4 9.5 9.7 (61) def Merrivale Under 15 0.0 1.2 1.5 2.7 (19)
GOALS: Russells Creek Under 15: D.Nash 3, R.Glover 2, S.Harison 2, K.Chatfield 2; Merrivale Under 15: M.Amory 2.
BEST: Russells Creek Under 15: R.Glover, R.Murcott, S.Harison, E.Debono, S.Short, L.Brown; Merrivale Under 15: M.McCosh, B.Cozens, N.Berger, M.Amory, R.Wallace, X.Keilar.
Timboon Demons Under 15 4.5 8.10 10.17 12.21 (93) def Panmure Under 15 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: Timboon Demons Under 15: J.Ferguson 3, O.Norman 3, H.Redshaw 2, C.Cuthell 2, F.Castledine 1; Panmure Under 15: NA.
BEST: Timboon Demons Under 15: C.Cuthell, O.Norman, H.Redshaw, J.Ferguson, J.Te Nana-Rodgers; Panmure Under 15: T.Chatfield, D.Chatfield, R.Wickenton, L.Primmer, C.Bamford, V.Moore.
Old Collegians Under 15 5.1 10.5 11.10 14.13 (97) def Nirranda Under 15 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Old Collegians Under 15: B.Williams 7, L.Wiese 1, R.Lawlor 1, H.Sanderson 1, H.Corbett 1, C.McLean 1, M.Milich 1, D.Ewing 1.
BEST: Old Collegians Under 15: B.Williams, L.Wiese, R.Lawlor, R.Hall, T.Cram, C.McLean; Nirranda Under 15: J.Lenehan, H.Nevill, A.Willsher, B.Ryan, T.Ryan, F.Urrutia.
Timboon Demons Under 13 0.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 (24) def Panmure Under 13 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: Timboon Demons Under 13: S.Blain 2, A.Jones 1, B.Mackieson 1; Panmure Under 13: K.Hook 1, O.Stephens 1.
BEST: Timboon Demons Under 13: S.Blain, A.Jones, B.Woods, H.Lawson, D.Blain, L.Doolan; Panmure Under 13: H.McLeod, K.Hook, H.Wickenton, E.McDonald, T.Chatfield, B.Chatfield.
Old Collegians Under 13 2.3 4.5 8.8 12.12 (84) def Nirranda Under 13 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Old Collegians Under 13: S.Hussey 3, L.Harrison 2, J.Richardson 2, D.Neal 1, A.McGovern 1, Z.Williams 1, F.Meredith 1, L.O'Shannassy 1.
BEST: Old Collegians Under 13: D.Neal, H.Corbett, L.Harrison, A.McGovern, M.Phillpot, J.Richardson; Nirranda Under 13: C.McKean, L.Ryan, R.Wheeler, K.Nevill, B.Delaney, H.Nolan.
South Rovers Under 13 0.0 0.1 0.1 2.3 (15) def Dennington Under 13 0.0 0.2 1.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS: South Rovers Under 13: J.Finch 2; Dennington Under 13: B.Finnigan 1, N.Phillips 1.
BEST: South Rovers Under 13: N.Anderson, Z.Couzens, A.Dawe, C.Milroy, R.Jenkins, H.Walther; Dennington Under 13: A.Sebire, N.Phillips, C.Hirst, M.Lewis, J.Weathers, J.Dance.
Russells Creek Under 13 2.0 4.1 9.2 11.6 (72) def Merrivale Under 13 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Russells Creek Under 13: H.Chatfield 5, H.White 3, J.Griffin 1, J.Young 1, F.White 1.
BEST: Russells Creek Under 13: H.White, H.Stingel, J.Chatfeild, F.White, A.Thomas, L.Nolte; Merrivale Under 13: L.Schrama, A.Nengomasha, B.Maddocks, B.Alford, J.Lynch, A.Stewart.
Kolora-Noorat Under 13 1.2 1.3 1.3 2.7 (19) def Allansford Under 13 0.0 1.1 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Kolora-Noorat Under 13: A.Herry 1, L.Beasley 1; Allansford Under 13: M.Holloway 2.
BEST: Kolora-Noorat Under 13: L.Beasley, A.Herry, B.Ward, A.Curran, M.Woolhouse, N.McKenzie; Allansford Under 13: B.Roberts, J.Scott, F.Beaton, J.Searle, C.Morrison, C.Bell.
Panmure A Grade 17, 37, 51, 61, (61) def Timboon A Grade 9, 16, 23, 30, (30)
BEST: Panmure A Grade: Millie Mahony 3 Jessica Rohan 2 Jessica Jones 1; Timboon A Grade: Anna Archie 3 Taya McLeish 2 Nina Barlow 1.
GOALS: Panmure A Grade: Laura Roberts 34 Millie Mahony 27; Timboon A Grade: Macy Gale 16 Laura Rosolin 14.
Allansford A Grade 7, 16, 24, 35, (35) def by Kolora Noorat A Grade 17, 34, 49, 59, (59)
BEST: Allansford A Grade: Amy McGillivray 3 Emma Stacey 2 Amelia Membrey 1; Kolora Noorat A Grade: Isabelle Kenna 3 Meg O'Sullivan 2 Molly Bourke 1.
GOALS: Allansford A Grade: Emma Stacey 20 Ellie Christoforou 15; Kolora Noorat A Grade: Anna Bourke 43 Lillie Bourke 7 Laura Bourke 5 Hannah O'Connor 4.
Merrivale A Grade 20, 40, 57, 78, (78) def Russells Creek A Grade 4, 13, 18, 21, (21)
BEST: Merrivale A Grade: Tatum Cassidy 3 Cloe Pulling 2 Carly Peake 1; Russells Creek A Grade: Jessica Quinlivan 3 Sarah Robertson 2 Bonnie Winter 1
GOALS: Merrivale A Grade: Cloe Pulling 36 Paiyton Noonan 30 Georgia Martin 12; Russells Creek A Grade: Sophie Morton 15 Bonnie Winter 6
Nirranda A Grade 10, 28, 42, 70, (70) def Old Collegians A Grade 10, 17, 24, 30, (30)
BEST: Nirranda A Grade: Joanna Couch 3 Cloe Marr 2 Steph Townsend 1; Old Collegians A Grade: Jemmah Lambevski 3 Emily Porra 2.
GOALS: Nirranda A Grade: Amanda Gilbert 46 Steph Townsend 24; Old Collegians A Grade: Hidden Player 21 Lilly Sanderson 6 Jemmah Lambevski 3.
South Rovers A Grade 12, 20, 32, 44, (44) def by Dennington A Grade 12, 29, 42, 54, (54)
BEST: South Rovers A Grade: Zahra Walker 3 Asha Roche 2 Rebecca Pedersen 1; Dennington A Grade: Rachael Waterson 3 Ruby Wright 2 Zoe Fleming 1.
GOALS: South Rovers A Grade: Asha Roche 37 Nadine Porter 7; Dennington A Grade: Zoe Fleming 29 Molly Evans 25.
South Rovers A Reserve 13, 20, 28, 35, (35) def by Dennington A Reserve 11, 23, 34, 43, (43)
BEST: South Rovers A Reserve: Meg Downie 3 Courtney Bellman 2 Emma Downie 1; Dennington A Reserve: Samantha Keilar 3 Amber Dowd 2 Mila Douglas 1
GOALS: South Rovers A Reserve: Meg Downie 18 Courtney Bellman 17; Dennington A Reserve: Taira Price-Williams 29 Samantha Keilar 14
Allansford A Reserve 8, 23, 29, 43, (43) def Kolora Noorat A Reserve 7, 10, 20, 23, (23)
BEST: Allansford A Reserve: Jasmine Anderson 3 Sarah Neeson 2 Kate Schultz 1; Kolora Noorat A Reserve: Annie Moloney 3 Jessica Beasley 2 Jenna Twaddle 1.
GOALS: Allansford A Reserve: Jasmine Anderson 32 Kate Schultz 7 Caitlin Boyce 4; Kolora Noorat A Reserve: Jessica Beasley 15 Shelbie Carlin 7 Tahlia Malady 1.
Panmure A Reserve 6, 10, 17, 24, (24) def by Timboon A Reserve 8, 16, 27, 35, (35)
BEST: Timboon A Reserve: Isabelle Moorhead 3 Tara Anderson 2 Raina Hunt 1.
GOALS: Panmure A Reserve: Jada Harrison 15 Georgia Lewis 9; Timboon A Reserve: Raina Hunt 19 Isabelle Moorhead 16.
Merrivale A Reserve 7, 21, 30, 43, (43) def Russells Creek A Reserve 12, 21, 29, 37, (37)
BEST: Merrivale A Reserve: Nicole Ferguson 3 Jessica Brereton 2 Jennifer Netherway 1; Russells Creek A Reserve: Amy Morton 3 Hidden Player 2 Sophie Morton 1
GOALS: Merrivale A Reserve: Jennifer Netherway 16 Breanna Isles 15 Taylor Ramsey-Grady 12; Russells Creek A Reserve: Hidden Player 23 Sophie Morton 14.
Nirranda A Reserve 11, 22, 35, 49, (49) def Old Collegians A Reserve 0, 3, 6, 14, (14)
BEST: Nirranda A Reserve: Thalia Coates 3 Claudia Dean 2 Rebecca Young 1; Old Collegians A Reserve: Tamara Bull 3 Hannah van de Camp 2 Hidden Player 1.
GOALS: Nirranda A Reserve: Rebecca Young 26 Paige Haberfield 13 Sophie Adams 10; Old Collegians A Reserve: Scarlett Hunter 6 Hannah van de Camp 5 Maddie O'Flynn 3.
Nirranda B Grade 12, 22, 27, 31, (31) def by Old Collegians B Grade 9, 16, 26, 35, (35)
BEST: Nirranda B Grade: Brooke R Haberfield 3 Kaitlin Willsher 2 Shannara Drake 1; Old Collegians B Grade: Alexis Hunt 3 Ebony Lynch 2 Hidden Player 1.
GOALS: Nirranda B Grade: Brooke R Haberfield 21 Kate Stephenson 10; Old Collegians B Grade: Grace Mugavin 31 Alexis Hunt 4.
Panmure B Grade 14, 33, 52, 63, (63) def Timboon B Grade 5, 9, 11, 14, (14)
BEST: Panmure B Grade: Hannah O'Sullivan 3 Alison Hirst 2 Cheyenne Rohan 1; Timboon B Grade: Rachel Richardson 3 Olivia Whiting 2 Nicole Burvill 1.
GOALS: Panmure B Grade: Hannah O'Sullivan 35 Stephanie Ziegelaar 28; Timboon B Grade: Hidden Player 7 Nicole Burvill 4 Rachel Richardson 3.
South Rovers B Grade 4, 11, 16, 18, (18) def by Dennington B Grade 7, 10, 21, 36, (36)
BEST: South Rovers B Grade: Wahine Douglas 3 Hidden Player 2 Sienna Dyett 1; Dennington B Grade: Hidden Player 3 Dana Brown 2 Samantha Hooke 1.
GOALS: South Rovers B Grade: Arnika Innis-Harvey 14 Hidden Player 4; Dennington B Grade: Samantha Hooke 23 Caitlin Doukas 12 Amity Brookes 1.
Merrivale B Grade 9, 19, 27, 36, (36) def Russells Creek B Grade 5, 10, 15, 20, (20)
BEST: Merrivale B Grade: Ashlyn Kent 3 Chelsea Taylor 2 Mylie Gill 1; Russells Creek B Grade: Chelsea Smith 3 Samantha Wormald 2 Tahnee Sheppard 1.
GOALS: Merrivale B Grade: Ashlyn Kent 20 Ally Fedley 11 Taylor Ramsey-Grady 5; Russells Creek B Grade: Paige Bell 16 Samantha Wormald 4.
Allansford B Grade 8, 13, 20, 28, (28) drew with Kolora Noorat B Grade 8, 15, 22, 28, (28)
BEST: Allansford B Grade: Malory Murphy 3 Abbie Petschel 2 Rachel Mungean 1; Kolora Noorat B Grade: Katherine Sloane 3 Lucy Jubb 2 Hidden Player 1.
GOALS: Allansford B Grade: Rachael Windridge 17 Jordan Muller 9 Jorja Wolter 2; Kolora Noorat B Grade: Lucy Jubb 19 Alexandra Smith 9.
Panmure 17 & Under 12, 26, 33, 46, (46) def Timboon 17 & Under 7, 7, 14, 19, (19)
Merrivale 17 & under 6, 13, 15, 26, (26) def Russells Creek 17 & Under 6, 12, 17, 21, (21)
South Rovers 17 & Under 4, 12, 18, 25, (25) def Dennington 17 & under 5, 11, 15, 21, (21)
Allansford 17 & under 7, 11, 21, 30, (30) def Kolora Noorat 17 & under 5, 11, 15, 19, (19)
Nirranda 17 & Under 5, 10, 10, 18, (18) def by Old Collegians 17 & Under 4, 14, 25, 36, (36)
South Rovers 15 & Under 4, 11, 17, 30, (30) def Dennington 15 & under 2, 5, 7, 8, (8)
Merrivale 15 & under 9, 13, 21, 28, (28) def Russells Creek 15 & Under 1, 5, 6, 8, (8)
Allansford 15 & under 10, 23, 33, 40, (40) def Kolora Noorat 15 & under 5, 8, 12, 15, (15)
Nirranda 15 & Under 1, 1, 3, 5, (5) def by Old Collegians 15 & Under 9, 27, 40, 54, (54)
Panmure 15 & Under 5, 12, 16, 24, (24) def Timboon 15 & Under 5, 9, 12, 16, (16)
Nirranda 13 & Under 1, 1, 4, 7, (7) def by Old Collegians 13 & Under 2, 7, 9, 11, (11)
Panmure 13 & Under 7, 18, 22, 26, (26) def Timboon 13 & Under 1, 1, 9, 17, (17)
South Rovers 13 & Under 3, 3, 6, 9, (9) def by Dennington 13 & under 12, 22, 32, 36, (36)
Allansford 13 & under 6, 13, 21, 24, (24) def Kolora Noorat 13 & under 7, 12, 17, 22, (22)
Merrivale 13 & under 9, 19, 24, 30, (30) def Russells Creek 13 & Under 4, 12, 14, 15, (15)
