A prolific junior goal-kicker from Allansford will get his first taste of senior action on Saturday, as the Cats strive to finish their Warrnambool and District league season with a win against Kolora-Noorat.
Cats coach Tim Nowell confirmed Levi Draffen, who has kicked 106 goals combined for the club's under 15 and 18 sides this year, would make his senior debut in the round 18 clash.
"He's been training with the senior side," Nowell said.
"He's been at me and at me and at me, and we've been watching his football. He's had an extraordinary year in the under 15s and we are a bit mindful they are playing finals. So his game-time might be minimal but he'll get his opportunity and I think he deserves it."
The Cats mentor praised the youngster's attitude and knack for hitting the scoreboard.
"The young fella's got very, very good goal-sense," he said.
"I've got a lot of time for him, he's a good young kid. He's always at me. He's adamant that he wants to just better himself and play better football so we'll give him his opportunity.
"He'll go forward and see what he can do. We're not expecting anything too much out of him, it's more just the experience."
Nowell predicted Draffen would be offered more senior opportunities next year.
"He steps up to under 18s next year. I probably see him playing a lot of senior football next year with another pre-season under his belt," he said.
The Cats, who will end the season in sixth, regain Lachie Read (illness) while Dylan Chapman and Joe Meade make way.
For the Power, Ed Lee (concussion), Jarrod Evans (ankle) and Ben Moloney (sore/tight glute) will miss the clash, with Paul McSween, Trent Glennen (both reserves) and Luke Tebble expected to replace the trio.
The versatile Tebble hasn't played since breaking his arm in round nine.
"Luke Tebble 99 per cent will actually play this week," Power coach Nick Bourke said.
"We've just held off an extra couple of weeks but we're pretty confident he'll get a run in before finals this week which will be good."
Top-two side Nirranda will likely be missing several key players for its game against Old Collegians, according to coach Nick Couch.
Forward Dylan Lees (knee) and backman Bronte McCann (shoulder) are set to watch from the sidelines while Dylan Philp won't play after he was suspended for a sling tackle against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
"Dylan Lees, at this stage, will rest just with his knee and also Bronte McCann will rest with a shoulder," Couch said.
"(They're) both pretty sore so not really taking the risk."
The Warriors welcome back club games record-holder Nathan Forth, with Noah Dawson (unavailable) out.
Out at Walter Oval, Dennington will make just the one change for its game against South Rovers.
Brandon Barton (unavailable) comes in for Rory Campbell-Gavin.
Panmure is set to regain Matt Colbert and Damian Moloney for its clash with Timboon Demons while Chris Bant (back) and Jacob Moloney (unavailable) exit the side.
Merrivale's Dylan Scoble returns for his second senior game of the season when the Tigers take on Russells Creek, with Sam Doukas (managed) to miss.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Panmure v Timboon Demons
Panmure Seniors
B: D.Meade, H.Turnham, N.Keane
HB: T.Sinnott, Z.Ledin, Z.Reeves
C: J.Parsons, T.Wright, J.Norton
HF: L.Gavin, W.Fleming, D.Moloney
F: J.Bidmade, L.McLeod, M.Colbert
R: T.Gardiner, B.Gedye, L.Kew
Int: R.Rattley, H.Searle, D.Bourke, S.Mahony
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: C.Dower, L.Smith, H.Stansfield
HB: E.Gaut, A.Hunt, S.Newey
C: L.Alsop, O.Stansfield, L.Rosolin
HF: K.Delaney, C.Trotter, T.Thorburn
F: B.Harding, S.Negrello, T.Hunt
R: B.Newey, M.Wallace, M.Hickey
Int: I.Arundell, N.Deppeler, H.Whiting
Merrivale Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Merrivale Seniors
B: W.Lenehan, S.Barnes, E.Barker
HB: J.Fary, O.Doukas, J.Gleeson
C: J.Porter, H.Owen, T.Stephens
HF: J.Brooks, H.Gurry, S.Gleeson
F: N.Krepp, D.Weir, B.Bell
R: M.Sandow, T.Porter, A.Campbell
Int: Z.Neave, J.Neave, D.Scoble, C.Rix
Russells Creek Seniors
B: D.Burns, J.Edwards, L.MacKley
HB: G.McLeod, Z.Welsford, S.Alberts
C: P.Chatfield, B.Hewett, P.Brady
HF: T.Smith, S.Brady, T.Boyle
F: C.Templeton, J.Chatfield, J.Chatfield
R: L.McLeod, D.Morris, T.Lovett
Int: R.Murcott, M.Noonan, S.Grinter, J.Linford
Allansford Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Allansford Seniors
B: J.Kirkwood, T.Membrey, B.Lee
HB: A.Gordon, B.Coutts, B.Edge
C: B.Williams, K.Jans, R.Swan
HF: C.Day, C.McLean, B.Hunger
F: R.Hare, F.Gleeson, L.Draffen
R: Z.Mungean, M.Gristede, Z.Jamieson
Int: B.Lenehan, T.Mott, L.Read
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: O.Curran, R.O'Connor, L.Tebble
HB: T.McKenzie, T.Glennen, N.Marshall
C: J.Moloney, J.Dillon
HF: D.Barbary, S.Uwland, C.Kavanagh
F: S.O'Connor, P.Baker, J.Brooks
R: J.Wallace, T.Henderson, F.Beasley
Int: J.Carlin, P.McSween, N.Castersen
Nirranda Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: J.Payne, C.Wagstaff, L.Weel
HB: B.McCann, R.Nutting, B.Harkness
C: J.Stacey, J.Irving, J.Willsher
HF: J.Couch, I.Stephens, D.Lees
F: J.Lee, J.Primmer, M.Lloyd
R: D.Craven, H.Giblin, J.Paulin
Int: J.Walsh, D.Willsher, L.Irving
Old Collegians Seniors
B: I.Williams, J.Cust, H.Hall
HB: T.Kennedy, N.Wallace, S.Walker
C: T.Lewis, J.Creed, J.Bateman
HF: J.Lucas, S.wakely, J.O'Flynn
F: T.Mahony, J.Dunne, N.Forth
R: J.Brooks, C.Barby, D.Gleeson
Int: J.Zippel, I.Dean, M.Couch, Z.Brooks
South Rovers Seniors v Dennington Seniors
South Rovers Seniors
B: T.Bishop, J.Harvey, J.Dalton
HB: T.Harman, E.Boylan, S.Wilde
C: J.Higgins, D.Dews, K.Lenehan
HF: T.Ryan, P.Higgins, J.Bell
F: C.Britten, S.Nicolson, M.Picken
R: S.Williams, F.Torney, J.Morton
Int: B.Bushell, B.Goodall, T.Wood, R.Hehir
Dennington Seniors
B: L.Pearson, J.Keen, D.Threlfall
HB: T.Noonan, L.Campbell-Gavin, T.Lee
C: J.Hamilton, J.Turner, D.Paton
HF: T.Fitzgerald, B.Barton, J.Garner
F: T.Noonan, B.Thornton, L.McKane
R: N.Alexandrou, B.Baker, T.Duynhoven
Int: B.Hadden, J.Baker, J.Woodall, J.Douglas
