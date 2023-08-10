Dino Macchia has always wanted to open a jewellers store in Port Fairy and is now gearing up to finally open the doors on a new shop in the tourist town.
"My wife has an affinity to Port Fairy because her family always used to holiday there," he said.
"We've always thought it would be good to move there and that's why we moved to Warrnambool."
The recent closure of a jewellers store in Port Fairy left the door open for Mr Macchia to finally realise a long-held dream.
Macchia Jewellers has stores in Warrnambool, Hamilton, Horsham and Naracoorte and it will soon start moving into the new one in Port Fairy with the doors to open on the Bank Street store before Christmas.
Mr Macchia said his jewellery business was growing - something he attributes to the 16 experienced staff he employs.
He said a big portion of his business was in jewellery repairs, restorations, remodelling and custom-made jewellery that they do in-house.
Mr Macchia opened his first store in Horsham in 2004.
