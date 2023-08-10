The Standard
Macchia Jewellers to open new store in Port Fairy

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 11 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 9:00am
Dino Macchia says he will open a new store in Port Fairy before Christmas.
Dino Macchia has always wanted to open a jewellers store in Port Fairy and is now gearing up to finally open the doors on a new shop in the tourist town.

