South-west students will make their mark on the big stage as part of the 2023 Victorian State Schools Spectacular.
Sixteen grade five and six Woodford Primary School students are among more than 2000 to perform at John Cain Arena in Melbourne on September 9.
Principal Daniel Watson said the students learnt eight routines for the mass dance section.
"They've been amazing, I don't know how they do it," he said.
Mr Watson said the students had rehearsed the routines throughout the year with two schools in Colac and practised watching video tutorials.
He said the school had participated in the event every second year for decades with this year being their first since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Watson said the school may enter every year because it was popular with children.
"We don't want anyone to miss out because it's such a wonderful experience," he said.
"It's a lifetime experience they will not forget."
Grade five student Taylor Jansen said it was her first time dancing.
"I'm pretty nervous but excited as well," the 10-year-old said.
"I love dancing with all my friends and I love wearing all the different costumes and using all the props.
"I'm looking forward to being on the big stage in Melbourne."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
