Under the cover of darkness, one Warrnambool man is making clones.
Osteopath-turned fun-guy Kyle Quinn has mushrooms on his mind. The science-crazy dad said his grow-it-yourself kits were blooming in popularity, prompting him to transform his bedroom into a makeshift greenhouse.
"It was never really planned, I didn't think I'd become a mushroom farmer," he said.
The now-expert explained he stumbled across the activity while in-between jobs during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"I was searching and I did an online workshop on how to grow mushrooms, mostly to use in the kitchen because I'm a foodie at heart with a hospitality background," he said.
"I got really excited and tried growing my first bag of mushrooms. I was patiently waiting for them to come, but didn't get anything. It was a little bit of a let down but that's when my science mind came in and I started investigating why it failed and what messed up.
"I did four bags the next time and got my mushrooms and harvested them until I didn't have any more. Then I started doing four each week and since I had a constant supply of them, I ended up buying some specialised equipment and took it to the next step which was commercialising it.
"So it was just my inquisitive mind which drove me to find out what was going on - once you watch them grow it's just a fascinating process."
Mr Quinn now supplies 11 restaurants across the south-west with his make-shift operation.
"I've fitted out one of the bedrooms with a modified lab," he said.
"It's all done on petri dishes to maintain a clean and sterile environment. You get mycelium to grow on a petri plate and there's a few things you can do with it at that stage.
"... Just by playing with some of the environments, I can essentially get a strain specific for the growing conditions down here. I make a clone of the mushroom I have, then I propagate that out and get the genetics of the mushroom, then selectively breed those genetics to get a mushroom which suits the climate down here."
Although that process may sound complicated, Mr Quinn said the kits he supplied were fool-proof.
"I've done all the hard work," he said.
"You get your medium (food source) which is soil, you need to hydrate it properly, you can add a supplement which will help with the overall yield and then you add the microorganism or culture (mycelium) which will eventually eat through the medium and that's the first stage.
"The second stage is where they incubate, so the mycelium will start to eat all the food in the bag. In the case of oyster mushrooms, they go through that process in about three weeks.
"The third stage is when the mycelium will start producing the mushroom. So people just need to cut a couple of holes in the kit, monitor the moisture with a spray bottle and wait for the mushrooms to come and fruit.
"The whole process is about seven to 10 days. I currently offer oyster and lion's mane mushroom kits. Oyster mushrooms are the perfect beginner's mushrooms because they're very tolerant to neglect and basically grow on their own.
"I'm currently growing five different types of oysters but have cultures for probably 17, some are better for the summer because they're more tropical, but we have more winter-specific mushrooms as well, and everything in between."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
