We didn't have a fishing column last week as we were up on the Gold Coast checking out all the new gear for the upcoming season.
In this week's report I will touch on some of our favourite things soon to arrive but also run you through what's been keeping anglers' rods bent.
The barrel fever is on again for those die-hard anglers who love targeting these big tough fish. The two local charter operators in Salty Dog Charters and Matthew Hunt Fishing Services have been landing their customers onto some brilliant fishing.
When the barrels aren't playing the game the school tuna certainly are making up for it. It's a very common sight recently to see the boys coming in with their full bag of tuna including one big fish.
These boys know the importance of the fishery we have at hand and only take what their customers need. The age old question still pops up with how many tuna can one eat and it's guys like these two operators that really enforce this and only keep what their customers are capable of eating.
It's such a hard thing to tell people that have spent heaps of money on fuel, tackle and the boat capable to target these fish that you can only take two each and a possession limit of no more than 160kg in any form.
This means that one person can't have anymore than 160kg of meat, carcass or any other form of tuna at one time which includes your home.
This is simply to stop anglers from stock piling the tuna and keeping what they don't actually need. As a group we need to do our bit to ensure that this great resource is kept for many years to come.
These large fish seem to be both at Port Fairy and Portland recently and are easily reachable for most boats on the right day. Skirts and deep divers have been the standout lures this season and most seasons really.
The major change recently has been the Nomad DTX 220 minnows that will allow you to troll a hard body in the rough conditions and know that it's going to hold in. The unique part of this lure and many more in the Nomad range is the auto tune bib which incorporates a free moving tow point.
What this does is when the lure gets bumped or loses traction the bib re-grips the water and bites back in, meaning you don't have to stop to re-set your spread.
It is a brilliant lure that has opened up the way we see lure fishing for these big tuna.
There has been plenty of shark caught recently especially for Ed Richardson and Matt Cook who ventured to the shelf and were greeted with lots of school shark that wouldn't allow anything else to have a crack at the baits. These tasty critters might be on the charge inshore to cause mayhem on your rigs so be prepared.
The trout scene has been nothing but incredible lately. Numerous anglers who haven't been able to get offshore have turned their attention to the rivers and streams.
Peter McCallum has been walking the banks of the Moyne casting Rapala F9's and Daiwa Presso Minnows for great success. Last trip he landed a nice 3lb trout and hooked two other much larger fish. One of which he said was pushing 6lb and won its freedom close to the bank while flapping on the surface.
The amount of bait in our local systems is incredible so no wonder the trout are gorging themselves on anything that comes past them. Brent Saulitis has been at it again landing a very solid fish behind the golf course on the Merri River.
Launching his small tinnie down there he was able to troll and cast along the edges where anglers on foot might find it hard due to the reeds and growth.
The lakes at Camperdown are still producing some quality fishing including some red-hot chinook salmon and tiger trout action. There was another stocking of small chinook salmon in Purrumbete which are having a field day eating anglers lures. Greame Whittaker was over there and as soon as he began berleying, the salmon were everywhere under his boat.
So getting back to the new products that will be arriving to the Tackle Shack in the next couple of months there are some real game changers. One of which is Wilson Fishing's new deep drop combos that come with something very cool.
Not only do these rods and reels feel great they also come with a battery pack that Velcros around the rod's fore-grip. What this means is that you can swap it into your mates boat without having to worry about lugging a battery and tripping over it on the deck.
This will be a great option for dropping berley cages down and placing it in different positions on the boat too. Hopefully these will be available in late October-early November. My favourite plastics that were released were the Berkley Gulp 2.5" Grub and the Daiwa Flick 2.95" minnow.
Both these plastics will be a brilliant lure for targeting our estuary perch and bream all over the state. As you know everything eats gulp and now to be in a small bite sized grub style, I'm sure they will get the nibs.
The Daiwa Flick is a very slim profile minnow with a unique tail action that does what the name implies - flicks.
In the reel department there was heaps of new whiz-bang models released but none more suited to our area than the new Exceler and Legalis range from Daiwa.
Already known for their great value for money these models have had a make-over and are better than ever and for the same price. In the next price bracket Shimano's new Stradic is a sweet looking-and-feeling reel too.
The name Stradic automatically means reliability and was many angler's first good spinning reel. In the surf reels Shimano's new Speedmaster 14000 is a work of art and could easily be mistaken for as smooth as some light spinning reels. Penn have also released a new Penn Spinfisher 7 which is a tough reel that still feels smooth.
In the rod department there was almost too many to chose for this column. Daiwa's famous Infeet range has had a make-over with new blank technology that provides less twist in the rod and more responsiveness. The new Wilderness X range is a travel rod range that has something to suit everyone from trout, bream and offshore.
All these Wilderness X rods will come in at $189 and are a serious travel rod. Shimano's new extraction rod range is one of performance and value for money. With a stack of models in the range, it is targeted at the offshore anglers that don't want the best of the best but still demand performance. Coming in at $250 they are going to be a great addition to anyone's set ups.
Hopefully this has given you some sort of idea of what is on its way into the Tackle Shack because we are pretty excited by the upcoming season. Remember if you have caught a fish and you wish to share it, send it through to go in the running for a weekly prize and the major prize draw for the end of year where we will be giving away a rod and reel combo valued at over $500.
Until next week, tight lines and best of luck.
