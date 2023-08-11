The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: New products, gear coming ahead of upcoming season

By Corey McLaren
Updated August 11 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Salty Dog Charters crew hauled in a mixed bag from a recent trip to Portland. Pictures supplied
The Salty Dog Charters crew hauled in a mixed bag from a recent trip to Portland. Pictures supplied

We didn't have a fishing column last week as we were up on the Gold Coast checking out all the new gear for the upcoming season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.