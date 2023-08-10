The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Rent freeze could force more south-west people out into the cold

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rent freeze could force more people out into the cold
Rent freeze could force more people out into the cold

A rent freeze would likely add to the housing shortage in south-west Victoria, according to Juanita Russell from Wilsons Real Estate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.