Warrnambool's golf club has fallen back on its plan B to cover the cost of its new $7.5 million clubrooms but it says things are looking promising.
Warrnambool City Council effectively shut the door on the club's request to go guarantor for a loan to finish off its project after it voted through its new loans policy this week.
Club manager Ashlee Scott said despite losing the option of getting the council to help it secure the extra finance it needs to finish the project, things were looking positive.
"Whilst it's disappointing council weren't there when we needed them, it has worked out OK in the end," Ms Scott said.
"We're extremely disappointed by the council's position that they weren't willing to accept our request which has meant we've just had to go to plan B which is working out for us at the moment."
"That's looking positive. It certainly hasn't been signed, sealed and delivered but we're looking to have that confirmed by the end of this month," she said.
In relation to the new policy and the golf club, mayor Debbie Arnott said the council doesn't have a current request from the club
"But any new request would need to be assessed against the policy and there are potential issues with dollar amounts and stage of the development," she said.
Following a private fundraising campaign, the club is now moving to the public phase with a golfing event on September 10.
That's when the club will reveal how its fundraising campaign is tracking, and inform members of its financial position.
"We're really pleased with how our fundraising is progressing so far," she said.
The project is nearing completion and on track to open mid-January with plaster now going in.
IN OTHER NEWS
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
