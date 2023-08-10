The Standard
Gai Waterhouse calls on Racing Victoria to scrap whip ban

By Tim Auld
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:13pm
Gai Waterhouse has called on Racing Victoria to scrap its plans to ban the whip in December. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Getty Images
Fresh from an eight week overseas working holiday, champion trainer Gai Waterhouse has pleaded with Racing Victoria authorities to use common sense regarding staging two weeks of whip-free racing in December.

