Fresh from an eight week overseas working holiday, champion trainer Gai Waterhouse has pleaded with Racing Victoria authorities to use common sense regarding staging two weeks of whip-free racing in December.
Last month, Racing Victoria floated the idea of a two week period of whip-free or restricted whip use series in December which has been met with disapproval from trainers and jockeys. Waterhouse joined in the debate, pouring cold water on the idea when contacted by ACM Racing.
"It's one of the silliest ideas I've ever heard in all my time in racing," Australia's first lady of racing said.
"I'm really starting to worry about the direction racing is heading in Victoria. There's a few ideas been mooted over the last few weeks and I'm hoping that's all they are is ideas. The sooner the ideas are put in the bin the better.
"I'm all for change but whips are a safety precaution for jockeys when they're riding horses. We've got animals that can weigh between 500kgs to 600kgs being ridden by midgets and they need every assistance when they are on their backs.
"I don't think some racing officials understand that jockeys need a whip as a safety measure to assist them. It's all about safety for the jockeys. I've witnessed first hand on numerous occasions in the last week at track-work in Sydney and Melbourne why jockeys need whips.
"It was all there for us to see in the opening race at Warwick Farm on Wednesday. I've got no doubt if jockey Adam Hyeronimus never had the whip to keep Les Vampires mind on the job the horse would not have won the race."
The colourful trainer is looking forward to big spring carnivals in Melbourne and Sydney over the next few months but she must first fix a wonky knee which has troubled her for a few days.
"We've [husband Robbie] only been back about ten days from her overseas holiday and I developed a problem with my right knee," Waterhouse said.
"I was in at Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital on Wednesday to to have things checked out. I'm awaiting results from scans and tests. I'm hoping there's nothing seriously wrong as I've got a busy few months in front of me with the big carnivals coming.
"Just in the last week I made two trips down to Melbourne to oversee the trackwork of some of our horses we're preparing for the spring carnival and I'll be backwards and forwards for the next few months so I don't need a knee injury to hinder my campaign."
Waterhouse and training partner Adrian Bott have five runners at Rosehill and two at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
The Little Pumper and Ganbare line up in the $160,000 Inglis Pink Bonus at Rosehill while their other Sydney starters are Vreneli who resumes in a $160,000 restricted race over 1200 metres. The Instructor and Introducing are first-up in the $200,000 Listed Rosebud over 1100 metres.
"We've got some nice horses running at Rosehill who have been working well," the Melbourne Cup winning trainer said.
"I've got a very good opinion of The Little Pumper. He's won two of five starts and I was impressed with his wins at Canterbury and Randwick.
"His trial at Randwick last week showed he's ready to put in a forward showing on Saturday. His biggest concern on Saturday is the big weight but jockey Adam Hyeronimus has a good understanding of the horse. Ganbare is a lovely type of colt.
"He was competitive in a couple of tougher races over the autumn and I think he's in for a good campaign. Vreneli resumes and has shown good first-up form previously. He has to be a chance in an open race. The Instructor and Introducing are resuming in the same race.
"I find it hard to split them on their trackwork. Both our colts show plenty of ability and I'm confident there going to have good preparations this time in work."
The well fancied Okay Cupid and Omni Man carry the hopes of the Waterhouse-Bott stable at Moonee Valley. Both horses will be ridden by underrated jockey Jordan Childs.
"Okay Cupid and Omni Man worked around the Valley on Tuesday," she said. "Okay Cupid comes into this race with wins at Geelong and Sandown at his last two outings. He's out to 1600 metres but I'm confident that will not present any worries.
"Omni Man is having his first Melbourne start and that's why we took him to the Valley on Tuesday to get used to the track. He's won his last three and has drawn ideally in barrier one in the 1000 metre scamper. I'm expecting Jordan will have him leading and he should be hard to beat."
Early betting markets with BET 365 rate the Waterhouse - Bott runners highly for races at Rosehill and Moonee Valley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.