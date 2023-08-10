The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Roma Britnell says axing specialist teachers who help vulnerable students is 'heartless' and 'unconscionable'

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell is "horrified" to learn of the state government's decision to axe 85 visiting teacher jobs from mainstream state schools.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell is "horrified" to learn of the state government's decision to axe 85 visiting teacher jobs from mainstream state schools.

A state government decision to axe specialist teachers who help vulnerable students learn, including those with a disability, is "heartless" and "unconscionable", a South West Coast MP says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.