A state government decision to axe specialist teachers who help vulnerable students learn, including those with a disability, is "heartless" and "unconscionable", a South West Coast MP says.
Roma Britnell said she was "horrified" to learn of the state government's decision to axe 85 visiting teacher jobs from mainstream state schools who support children with a vision or hearing impairment, autism and other disabilities.
Some, she said, had life-threatening illnesses, such as cancer and needed additional learning support.
It's not known when the proposed changes to the visiting teachers service is likely to occur but it's believed to affect 4000 regional children.
Ms Britnell said families whose children had special needs already had to fight for their child's right to a quality education and this would make it worse.
"Vulnerable people are already struggling and they haven't got much fight left in them because they're fighting for their child," Ms Britnell said.
"I think the government is picking on vulnerable areas that they see they can get away with, without too much fight back from those who are already struggling, but they'll get it from me.
"They're (families) not getting extra help often and they have to fight tooth and nail for anything they get. It's not the learning environment that helps the student and it's not the environment that supports families who already have extra challenges."
Ms Britnell said the "unconscionable" decision would be felt widely and it was already a struggle to fill existing education support positions.
She said the system was "in crisis" and she often heard from burnt out teachers who felt unsupported and undervalued.
The move would further exacerbate these feelings, she said, and could add to the staff shortages in the regions.
A Victorian government spokesperson said since the visiting teacher program was implemented it had delivered an "unprecedented $1.6 billion investment in disability inclusion in every Victorian government school".
"When it's fully rolled out, the reforms will create up to 1730 new jobs across the state by 2025," she said.
"This includes 82 inclusion outreach coaches, who do an extremely similar job to the visiting teachers - making sure we can support teachers and schools working with students with additional needs.
"To avoid duplication of services, the current visiting teacher program based out of regional offices will be scaled back - and we're supporting teachers in those roles to be redeployed into school-based positions.
"There will be no change to the 32 specialised vision and hearing-impaired visiting teacher roles."
