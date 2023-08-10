The Standard
'Times are tough': Warrnambool businesses hit by rising costs

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 10 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 12:30pm
Hotel Warrnambool owner Steven Phillpot is concerned about a decrease in the number of people dining out.
A Warrnambool business owner says times are tough due to skyrocketing costs.

