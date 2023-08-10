Jurors deliver partial verdict in family sex abuse trial

Jurors have delivered a partial verdict in the trial of a south-west father accused of sexually assaulting his daughters.
The 49-year-old south-west man pleaded not guilty in Warrnambool County Court last week to alleged sexual offences against his daughters in the early 2000s.
He cannot be legally named because that would identify the complainants.
The prosecution alleged the girls were aged between four and 14 at the time of the offending, which was allegedly committed in family homes in the Corangamite and Colac district areas.
Jurors started their deliberations on Tuesday, August 8, returning a verdict on six of the nine charges the following day.
The man was found guilty of common assault and two counts of indecent act with or in the presence of a child under 16.
He was found not guilty of three counts of indecent act with or in the presence of a child under 16.
The jury was then unable to deliver a unanimous or majority verdict on the remaining nine charges.
On Thursday, August 10, Judge Michael O'Connell told jurors he had provided directions to consult with each other and listen carefully after they had previously indicated they were having difficulties.
He said he was satisfied the jury had complied with those directions and had done their best "to try and see a way through it" but a resolution was unable to be achieved.
The jury was discharged without verdict on the remaining nine charges.
The case will return to court on August 16 for a directions hearing.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
