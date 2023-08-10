South-west farmers are hoping for lower than average rainfall in August.
A wetter than average June has left paddocks wet, according to Winslow farmer Jock O'Keefe.
The average rainfall for the month is 101mm, but 120.2mm was recorded at Warrnambool Airport, Bureau of Meterology data shows.
Only 5.2mm has fallen in August, well below the average of 106.9mm.
"We had a very wet June so it's been good to have a bit of a dry spell," Mr O'Keefe said.
"We need the place to dry out a little bit because it's been hard to get out into the paddocks to put fertiliser out."
However, farmers are hoping for decent rainfall in September and October, Mr O'Keefe said.
Mailors Flat beef farmer Jim Doukas, who is also a Moyne Shire councillor, said he was hoping for a wet spring.
However, he said it was hard to predict whether this would be the case.
The Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecast predicts a 60 to 80 per cent chance of below average rainfall for August to October.
Cr Doukas said this would be concerning.
Mr O'Keefe said the weather was just one challenge south-west farmers were contending with.
He said while milk prices were good, it was still extremely difficult to find staff to work on farms.
"Last year I lost a staff member and I advertised the full-time position in The Standard and on Gumtree," Mr O'Keefe said.
He didn't get one response.
"I would usually get 50 or 60 applications, but I didn't even get one," Mr O'Keefe said.
He made the decision to scale back operations from milking 300 cows to 200.
"Finding and retaining staff is the biggest issue in our industry," Mr O'Keefe said.
He said he believed a number of farmers were being forced to scale back their operations due to this challenge.
The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) has urged farmers and decision makers to prepare for drier conditions.
VFF president Emma Germano said despite many farmers being well-placed following years of favourable growing conditions, now was the time prepare for the impact of potential drier months ahead.
"By and large, we've had incredibly good farming conditions for the past few years here in Victoria and that has resulted in record harvests and outputs. That can't last forever and many farmers are already preparing for drier times ahead. It's a difficult balancing act, with farmers juggling skyrocketing input prices and volatile market conditions," Ms Germano said.
Ms Germano said long-term thinking was needed by decision makers to ensure the industry was equipped to navigate the inevitable change in forecast weather conditions.
She said the meant prioritising drought preparedness, sustainability, resilience and risk management for farming businesses and communities well ahead of when drought strikes.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
