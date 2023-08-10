South-west residents with Crohn's Disease have the opportunity to take part in a new study.
The study is being conducted by Monash University and will involve the testing of a new diet to help treat the disease.
The study will provide freshly made healthy food for four weeks to participants.
Those taking part must be on stable medical therapy, but have ongoing intestinal inflammation and symptoms.
Researchers are hoping information gained from the study will help improve the quality of life of those with Crohn's Disease.
PhD candidate Jessica Fitzpatrick, a dietitian in the Monash University Central Clinical School's Department of Gastroenterology, said an increase in Crohn's disease and the frequency of flare ups had been attributed to diet.
"The traditional treatment for Crohn's disease is life-long medical immunosuppression or surgery, for people who are usually diagnosed between the ages of 15 to 30," she said.
"Having a dietary therapy to help control symptoms and inflammation that is based on high quality evidence may allow patients to have some control over their disease and improve their overall health and wellbeing," she said.
An estimated 100,000 Australians have Inflammatory bowel disease.
The study requires 40 participants aged 18-60, who live in or can travel to Melbourne for two study appointments at The Alfred hospital. They would need to eat the study food to the exclusion of all other foods, have two blood/urine/stool tests and intestinal ultrasound.
They will record their symptoms and how much of the study food they are eating throughout.
Anyone interested in participating should contact Jessica Fitzpatrick at jessica.fitzpatrick1@monash.edu
