A vehicle from America's Amish community has been transported to Warrnambool.
It will form part of a motor museum which is expected to open at the city's former Fletcher Jones factory after the iconic building is sold.
Owner Dean Montgomery purchased the property in May 2014 and despite putting the site up for sale earlier this year, he is pushing ahead with his dream of opening the museum.
"It's a place now to house my private collection of cars," he said.
Mr Montgomery said in the meantime the vehicles were only available for car clubs and "and others can arrange to look through".
He said he had met with the Jones family, Heritage Victoria and Save the Silver Ball and Fletchers Gardens to ensure everyone was on the "same page" about works to the historic building.
Mr Montgomery said the Amish vehicle was a 1907 Geiser peerless traction engine he purchased in 2014.
"They were using it to steam tobacco leaves," he said.
A steam traction engine was used to drive farm machinery and to draw heavy loads along roads or over fields.
A McLaren built in 1887, "the second oldest working steam engine in Australia", has also been moved to the site, Mr Montgomery said.
A third, an eight horse power John Fowler and Co. brand vehicle, shipped from Leeds in England to Australia in 1901 has also been added to the collection.
Mr Montgomery also had a Porsche in Melbourne and a Jensen Interceptor in Geelong he planned to relocate to the site.
Wilsons Warrnambool and District Real Estate director and sales person Lucas Wilson said they had received a number of expressions of interest for the site but no "formal" offer had been made.
Mr Wilson said the asking price was $5 million.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.