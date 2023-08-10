The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Anglicare says demand for help 'growing and widening'

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 10 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Anglicare community development co-ordinator Louise Serra says the demand for assistance is 'growing and widening' as more people seek support with rising living costs.
Warrnambool Anglicare community development co-ordinator Louise Serra says the demand for assistance is 'growing and widening' as more people seek support with rising living costs.

Families "stretched to the limit and beyond" are seeking support from Warrnambool Anglicare more than ever before, unable to meet basic living costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.