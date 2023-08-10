Families "stretched to the limit and beyond" are seeking support from Warrnambool Anglicare more than ever before, unable to meet basic living costs.
The "threat of rising energy prices" and mounting bills, including $1000-plus owed to chemists for regular medications are taking a toll on struggling residents.
Warrnambool Anglicare community development co-ordinator Louise Serra said the demand for assistance was "growing and widening".
"It is, unfortunately, a terrible situation for a lot of people to be in," Ms Serra said.
"It's very tough times."
Ms Serra said people were struggling more so than what the emergency relief provider had seen previously.
"It's a whole new demographic now," she said. "It's people who previously could manage and have good management skills, it's just their resources are being stretched to the limit and beyond."
She said some families weren't able to cover their household costs, including utility bills and other living expenses.
"It's not possible and everyone's quite terrified about almost the threat of rising energy prices," she said. "Everyone's being sent these letters to say your costs are going to go up and it's really quite scary and intimidating. It's most unpleasant.
"We're getting calls from further afield than ever before, from Colac, Hamilton and Portland. People are in greater need than ever before."
She said Anglicare provided food hampers and vouchers to local butchers and chemists, which enabled their clients to juggle their money around and balance their budget in other ways.
"We have chemist vouchers if you're in the need for medications and you're not able to manage that bill, because some of those bills for people are phenomenal at the moment," she said.
"We're seeing people with bills of over $1000 at a chemist so trying to get on top of that is just incomprehensible for most of us.
"Most of the medications people are on are regular... These are long-time medications so to find that extra money is also very difficult."
She said Anglicare provided emergency relief, rather than ongoing support.
"We're not a long-term fix for people," she said. "We're here to help you out of that dip you've found yourself in.
"It's just some people are struggling to get out of that dip. It's really very deep at the moment."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.