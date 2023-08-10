The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Friends of Hamilton Gallery celebrate 50 years as institution prepares for revamp

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton Gallery's 'Friends, Passion & Commitment - 50 Years' exhibition celebrates the efforts of individuals who have advocated for and supported the institution for half a decade. Picture supplied
Hamilton Gallery's 'Friends, Passion & Commitment - 50 Years' exhibition celebrates the efforts of individuals who have advocated for and supported the institution for half a decade. Picture supplied

With five decades of service under its belt the Friends of Hamilton Gallery is proving a major force behind a legacy redevelopment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.