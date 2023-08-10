With five decades of service under its belt the Friends of Hamilton Gallery is proving a major force behind a legacy redevelopment.
For 50 years the group has avidly raised funds, advocated for and created art experiences for the Southern Grampians Shire community.
The organisation marked its milestone with the launch of Friends, Passion & Commitment - 50 Years, an exhibition by artist Rob McHaffie. Friends president Jacqui de Kievit said the paintings depicted many of the group's members as well as artworks the committee had acquired for the gallery.
"Over 50 years it has taken many fundraising events (and a lot of catering) to build such a strong holding in our gallery - one that is absolutely community based," she said.
"Please share with us this moment of community celebration and achievement and have a little fun with our latest purchase."
The celebration also included the launch of a new publication detailing the group's social history and impact on the gallery.
IN OTHER NEWS
Gallery director Joshua White said the collective had played a pivotal role in maintaining the institution.
"For half a century, this collective of art lovers, advocates and supporters has inspired and played a vital role in the cultural life of Hamilton Gallery and the wider community," he said.
"We are fortunate to have such brilliant people supporting our institution."
It comes as the council announced it had signed a partnership agreement with the Melbourne University School of Design to advise on the gallery revitalisation project.
Mayor David Robertson said the upgraded facility would help to rejuvenate cultural opportunities around the town.
"It's really special to have such high calibre experts advising on this project," Cr Robertson said.
"This partnership will guide us in developing a new gallery that will allow us to host nationally and internationally significant exhibitions, provide viewing and interactive opportunities for the entire Southern Grampians Community, as well as providing appropriate storage for our collection of over 9000 objects."
The council voted to build a new gallery on its current location as part a broader CBD revitalisation project at its November meeting last year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.