The Standard
Home/Comment/Your Say

Letters August 11, 2023

August 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will housing along the south-west coast be under threat in coming years with expected sea level rises?
Will housing along the south-west coast be under threat in coming years with expected sea level rises?

Time to unbury our heads from the sand

Ben Silvester's article in The Standard (August 4) was very timely for Moyne Shire trying to deal with the proposed C75 Development situated on land less than 0.8m above sea level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.