On Wednesday 9th August my sister, two friends and I disembarked at Warrnambool Station with the plan to spend three days here. Whilst walking to our accommodation at Waves my sister (76) took a fall whilst crossing Timor Street. I cannot thank the local people enough for the quick response, whilst I was on the phone to the ambulance service they provided wonderful support and care to her as she lay on the ground. Thankfully an off duty police officer directed traffic around us. I would just like to say a huge thank you to all, unfortunately I did not get names but you know who you are. To the amazing hospital staff, Dr Oamid, Nurse Natasha and everyone else your care and attention was truly awesome. From two very grateful old dears, we say thank you. Warrnambool community is great.