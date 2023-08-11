Ben Silvester's article in The Standard (August 4) was very timely for Moyne Shire trying to deal with the proposed C75 Development situated on land less than 0.8m above sea level.
A State Planning Panel recently "watered down" Moyne Shire's C69 Planning recommendations to implement new inundation and flood zones. Their report suggested that Moyne was 'overly cautious' in creating inundation and flood zones based on a 1.2m rise as this impact wouldn't be felt until the year 2100. Now we read in Ben Silvester's article that a new study shows clearly the financial and social costs awaiting Port Fairy by 2040 if we don't stop building in flood zones now. Ironically, there is a solution in Port Fairy as Moyne Shire's C69 Amendment offered two development areas that aren't in flood zones.
When will our governments start making better decisions for our communities? When will we, the community 'unbury' our heads from the sand and accept that climate change is real and, its impacts on us are and will continue to be massive? If you don't believe me, take a look at rising insurance premiums. In the not so distant future, there will be enormous direct costs to us to ensure that the houses built along our local coastline don't end up sliding into the sea.
Penny Iddon, Rosebrook
I would like to congratulate The Standard (August 5); their article on the estimated cost in billions of dollars in coming years as sea-rises and storm surges eat into our coastline in the south-west, devouring homes and low-lying farmlands. As we once owned land at Bessiebelle, sea-shell could be found in the soil and I was told by a geologist, the sea once went through to Hamilton. That's a lot of the south-west under the sea and will it happen again, who knows? And have you noticed Warrnambool is built on one big sand dune, our farm at Illowa is. Our beloved Hopkins river, reported in The Standard, we now have the dubious record as being the most polluted river in Victoria.
It is past time that we need to look how much human misappropriation of nature's resources by a few has caused this dilemma. For it is said in scientific circles that since 1950 human activity has overwhelmed nature's capabilities to repair itself. With the Greens pushing Labor to release the defence capabilities to defend Australia against climate change as other countries fair far worse flooding from sea levels rising than us. As they scramble to find high ground to house their population, in this shrinking land mass humanity will find itself in, that Labor declares as classified information, is it that bad Prime Minister? For every problem there is a solution, Mark Twain.
Robert Rowley, Illowa
On Wednesday 9th August my sister, two friends and I disembarked at Warrnambool Station with the plan to spend three days here. Whilst walking to our accommodation at Waves my sister (76) took a fall whilst crossing Timor Street. I cannot thank the local people enough for the quick response, whilst I was on the phone to the ambulance service they provided wonderful support and care to her as she lay on the ground. Thankfully an off duty police officer directed traffic around us. I would just like to say a huge thank you to all, unfortunately I did not get names but you know who you are. To the amazing hospital staff, Dr Oamid, Nurse Natasha and everyone else your care and attention was truly awesome. From two very grateful old dears, we say thank you. Warrnambool community is great.
Paula Milburn, Ferntree Gully
The proposed First Nations Voice to Parliament is an opportunity for all Australians to show that we still believe in a fair go. It is a modest request from our Indigenous peoples. It is a chance to improve outcomes and to get better value for public spending on education and health.
The Voice needs to be enshrined in our constitution to ensure that it cannot be abolished at the whim of a future government. Inclusion in the constitution would also serve as an act of recognition of the long connection of Aboriginal peoples to the land on which we live.
If the referendum succeeds, our parliament can legislate the details of how the Voice is to operate. These details can be amended by future governments, as is the case for any public institution. The vast majority of constitutional lawyers tell us that the Voice will not impede our democracy but will in fact improve it.
It is time for us all to stand with the overwhelming majority of our First Nations people and approve their request to have a say in the things that affect them. It is the least we can do. That is why I will be voting Yes.
Greg Twitt, Warrnambool
Changes can be quite challenging but when they are enforced and leave you with no choice then it can be suffocating.
COVID-19altered the way we do certain things and took choices away from us. The way we deal with cash and paying bills via card became the norm, but cash is still king and needs to be accepted everywhere as it is legal tender and not everyone has or wants to pay via card or indeed deal with cards, there needs to still be a choice.
And why are masks mandated in work places still. It's been over 3 and half years since we were forced to wear them, masks are suffocating, inhuman and limit humans interaction with others. Vaccines are now available so why are we still forced to wear masks, again another enforced edict with masks causing distress and lack of communication. You only have to visit nursing homes and it's like trying to break into Fort Knox. Time to do away with these insufferable rules and regulations and to get on with the business of living.
Cheryl Gould, Warrnambool
Getting off gas makes good financial sense. The authoritative Grattan Institute reports that Victorian households will save $12,170 to $13,900 over 10 years by making the switch to electric.
This includes the costs of upgrading to the new generation, highly efficient electric appliances. These use substantially less energy to produce the heat we need to cook, to wash and to warm our houses. This in turns means that we will produce less climate-heating pollution.
While the Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur is cold on policy that ensures new homes will be warm and all electric "South west MP slams gas ban", (The Standard August 8), evidence tells us that this switch will improve our household dollar and emissions bottom lines. Good news all around.
Karen Campbell, Geelong
The Victorian Government is seeking to reduce the use of gas in new buildings and already I've seen a manufacturer of heating and cooling equipment complain that this will cost jobs.
Meanwhile ocean temperatures are higher than they have ever been, the northern hemisphere is experiencing devastating and deadly heatwaves, fires and destruction, all due to the burning of fossil fuels such as gas.
There's a risk that the summer of 2023/24 will be just as bad. In January when we're sweltering and seeing bushfires destroying lives and communities, I don't think too many of us will be saying "just as well all those gas jobs are still going". It's time for the gas industry to decline and for people working in it to be redeployed into something more useful.
Graham Parton, Beechworth
