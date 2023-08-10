The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Recalling glory days of White Elephant Sales

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated August 10 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneer Lou Dureau calls for bids on a baby's bassinette, being held by Noel Thornton, at a St Johns Primary School Dennington White Elephant Sale in 1983. File Picture.
Auctioneer Lou Dureau calls for bids on a baby's bassinette, being held by Noel Thornton, at a St Johns Primary School Dennington White Elephant Sale in 1983. File Picture.

The list of extinct animals is sadly an expanding one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.