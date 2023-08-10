Important Panmure forward Harry Searle knows when he runs onto the field in a couple of weeks for his maiden Warrnambool and District league senior finals appearance it'll be a completely new ball game.
A different level of intensity, speed and pressure is guaranteed, but the versatile Bulldog is up for the challenge.
The Bulldogs recruit, who moved across from Allansford at the beginning of the season, admits he isn't quite sure what to expect in the finals cauldron, with his side likely to play a qualifying final against Nirranda, but remains steely focused on playing his role for the team.
"It hasn't quite sunk in, I'm not sure what to expect. We'll obviously look towards the final round this week (against Timboon Demons), hopefully get the win and then I'm sure it will sink in," he said.
"Winning and getting ready for finals isn't something I'm really used to so it'll be interesting but can't wait.
"I've played one final for Allansford in the twos maybe three or four years ago and we were knocked out straight away so I'm definitely not used to playing them."
Searle said the move to the Bulldogs at the start of the season was something "always on the cards" after spending some time as a junior with the club.
"I know a few blokes at Panmure so it's probably always been on the cards for the past few years," he said.
"It was always going to happen one day and I thought 'why not this year'. I got a bit sick of losing and thought Panmure was the perfect place to go."
Searle has played 14 games for the Bulldogs this season, booting 14 goals and has built into some strong form up forward, kicking five in their round 17 win against Old Collegians.
"Most of the year I've been playing that high half-forward role which has been great," he said. "In the last three or so weeks it's been a bit deeper, more of a main target with Jesse Dalton out so I haven't minded that.
"I don't mind playing anywhere as long as I'm playing my role in the team. When you've got the experience of guys like 'Crab' (Chris Bant) down there it does make your life a lot easier and everyone's playing for each other.
"It's good to be down there and everyone's playing for each other. You've got guys like Lachie McLeod down there, a really smart footballer and it all works pretty well."
He added the group was relishing sitting back a bit and embracing an underdog tag leading into finals.
"I reckon there's questions about whether we've got what it takes, but on our day we're hard to beat," he said.
"Merrivale and Nirranda are probably the best two sides in the league. It's going to be good to play against some quality football teams. We can't wait. Our skills and game plan work on a wider ground, and that'll help in finals and help our cause."
