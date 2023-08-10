The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council opts for neutrality on seismic testing amid growing opposition

By Jessica Greenan
August 10 2023
Corangamite Shire Council mayor Ruth Gstrein says the organisation has not formally taken a stance on seismic testing.
Corangamite Shire Council has broken with its neighbouring counterparts to opt for a neutral stance on seismic testing amid growing opposition.

