Corangamite Shire Council has broken with its neighbouring counterparts to opt for a neutral stance on seismic testing amid growing opposition.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the organisation "had not formally considered a position" on seismic testing in the Otway Basin.
"Corangamite is home to three onshore gas processors that have and continue to be significant contributors to the local community and economy," she said.
"Seismic testing has occurred in the Otway Basin for many years.
"Whilst the position of other councils is respectfully acknowledged, the Victorian gas industry remains an important source of energy, particularly for our businesses that rely on it.
"Council also recognises that the gas industry is an important source of energy in the transition to new energy."
It comes as Warrnambool councillors this week added their voice to growing opposition to proposed seismic testing off the south-west coast - a shift from its initial neutral stance - by voting unanimously to write to the federal government opposing it, just as the Colac Otway and Surf Coast shires have done.
But Corangamite Shire Council's latest move sits in-line with its historical stance on gas.
In 2020, former mayor Neil Trotter said the gas industry was important to the region and was a vital resource for its dairy industry with most factories relying on affordable gas supplies.
He said the gas industry provided more than 200 jobs for the region, was a large ratepayer and had tipped a large amount into community facilities and sporting clubs.
