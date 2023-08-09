The Standard
Illowa farm combines with Hands on Learning to harvest produce for Food Share

Updated August 10 2023 - 10:27am, first published 7:00am
Hands on Learning students from the Merri River School with Volcano Produce owner Ben Pohlner admiring the day's harvest for Warrnambool Food Share.
Illowa organic farm Volcano Produce has teamed up with local Hands on Learning students to harvest hundreds of kilograms of sought-after fresh vegetables for Warrnambool and District Food Share each week.

