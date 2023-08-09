Illowa organic farm Volcano Produce has teamed up with local Hands on Learning students to harvest hundreds of kilograms of sought-after fresh vegetables for Warrnambool and District Food Share each week.
The farm was already donating tonnes of fresh produce to Food Share, but students' help will take some of the burden off the business.
Volcano Produce owner Ben Pohlner said the collaboration was a rare triple win where every party benefited: the farm receiving free help, the students getting insight into the workings of a large market garden, and Food Share getting cratefuls of freshly picked organic vegetables.
"What it comes down to is we're fine to grow the vegetables, but harvesting takes up a lot of labour for us," Mr Pohlner said.
"There's a lot of work carting crates of veggies back and forwards, dressing them down, crating them up and packing them in the van, so that's where we needed the help to be able to supply the food for Food Share."
The first group of students started picking in mid-June, with groups coming through every Tuesday and working for a couple of hours.
Mr Pohlner said the students were "loving it". "Of the school groups we've had so far there hasn't been a single kid who hasn't just thoroughly enjoyed it," he said.
"It may well be that we get them involved in all the different aspects of growing the vegetables, from planting right through to harvest, but at the moment they're getting a taste of what it's like to be a market gardener and get the product out to the customer.
"At the moment just having them help with the harvest is plenty enough for them to take in, there's a lot of work involved."
The Hands on Learning program started 25 years ago as a way to keep students who didn't fit the traditional mould connected with school. It focuses on more practical skills, building students' confidence and connection with the community, and has spread to 160 schools across the country and more than a dozen in the south-west.
Regional manager Leon Carey said the chance to combine with Volcano Produce and help provide food for Food Share was "such a good partnership". "It's very rare you get three parties all getting a win out of a collaboration, it feels really good," Mr Carey said.
"It teaches the kids what the work life is like and if they've got an interest in that field it's a good taster," he said.
"Everybody is giving back in the best way possible."
Teacher Jodie Carey brought a group of students from the Merri River School out to the farm on August 8 and said she was "blown away".
"It was an amazing experience for the kids, Ben and Derrick were so good with them, talking through the whole farming process," she said.
"They just thrived on being out there knowing they were helping others. One of our boys yesterday was amazing, so into it, he'd be someone they could look at for future employment."
Mr Pohlner said while the Food Share picking would stay at one day a week for the rest of this year, he planned to expand to Tuesdays and Thursdays in 2024. He said the farm was already providing 300-500 kg of produce to the charity each week, but it was sorely needed.
"The biggest problem Food Share have is they can't get good quality fruit and veggies. The second hand stuff they're getting from the supermarkets is all stuff the supermarkets don't want to sell because it's old and going off," he said.
"Then one week they might get half a tonne of product, but it's all mushrooms or something.
"The product we are giving them is prime product, cut fresh and a good variety of the things people actually want to eat, stuff you'd be proud to put into a food box."
Around a tenth of the 30-acre farm is dedicated to growing produce for Food Share. Until recently the biggest overhead for Mr Pohlner had been the labour, but the new arrangement had basically solved that. He hoped more local schools would sign on.
"Plenty of vacant spots at the moment for coming Tuesdays. We've grown the product, so we need the kids to harvest it," He said.
"We're just winging it. The project is all in good faith at the moment between the three of us. There's a need there, an issue, and we're just trying to fix it.
"I really want to show how this can work here, but also set an example for how it could work in other parts of the country."
